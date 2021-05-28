Listen to Kristin Cavallari’s Favorite Books for Free on Audible

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, we set a challenge for ourselves to read more. Every year, however, life gets in the way. We love to read, but you can’t really multitask while doing it. You have to set aside time at home, or maybe reserve it for train rides or waiting rooms. That’s why we’ve begun listening to audiobooks more. Audible just makes it so easy!

You can listen to an audiobook while driving, sorting laundry or maybe even taking a shower. The best part? Audible has a 30-day free trial that lets you start listening to your very own book picks for free. For inspiration, we’re going to go through some of Kristin Cavallari’s favorite books, all available in audio format. We have picks from when she told Amazon her favorite books of 2020, plus her most recent fave of 2021!

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Cavallari just recently posted photos of multiple quotes from The Alchemist on her Instagram Story. This international bestseller tells the story of an “Andalusian shepherd boy who yearns to travel in search of a worldly treasure.” If you need inspiration for following your dream, this book is it!

Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson

“I’ve always been a big believer in signs and this book validated those beliefs,” Cavallari told Amazon. Written by a renowned psychic medium, this book may help readers and listeners interpret messages from the Other Side.

Daring Greatly by Brené Brown

“A friend turned me onto Brené Brown and I will never go back,” Cavallari said, noting that this book in particular has helped her become a “better leader, mom and even friend”!

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

Everyone loves to get lost in some fictional drama every once in a while. This thriller novel was a book Cavallari just “couldn’t put down” while in quarantine. If you’re a fan of Gone Girl, this may be a great pick for you!

