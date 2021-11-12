Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are always trying to remind ourselves to drink more water. It’s good for our overall health, our skin, our digestion, our joints, our temperature and even our mood. If you can think of it, water is probably good for it. So why do we have so much trouble hitting our minimum water goals for the day?

It can honestly be hard to remember to drink water. When we’re caught up with work or out for hours at a time, we suddenly realize the sun has gone up and down and we’ve yet to drink a drop. There’s also the temptation of sodas and sugary drinks. We enjoy those too, but we find that keeping a high-quality (and cute) water bottle on us is key to staying properly hydrated (and reducing plastic waste)!

Get the Hydro Flask Water Bottle starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

So…which water bottle do you choose? We know which one Kristin Cavallari prefers. Back in late 2020 she spoke to The Strategist about the items she “can’t live without,” and her Hydro Flask made the cut. Here’s what she had to say:

“I’m constantly drinking water, so I always have mine with me. It’s a good size — big, but still easy to throw in a purse. I have a muted pinkish-purple one that’s subtle yet feminine. The brand makes some really pretty colors.”

That’s only just the beginning of things to love about Hydro Flasks. There’s a reason these water bottles have such a wild number of rave reviews on Amazon! Let’s start with the fact that they’re insulated, stainless steel bottles. This is pro-grade stainless steel we’re talking about, so there’s no flavor transfer the way there is with other steel bottles. It’s BPA-free too!

Hydro Flask water bottles use TempShield technology, which may keep drinks cold up to 24 hours or hot up to 12. They also have a vacuum seal cap, which means they’re safe to throw into your purse like Cavallari does. Another nice thing about keeping them in your purse is that the slip-free powder coating keeps the outside from sweating and getting your belongings wet!

Yet another thing to love about Hydro Flask bottles is that they’re actually dishwasher-safe, which is actually pretty rare when it comes to other stainless steel water bottles. Yay, no more tedious hand-washing! They’re also such a fail-safe gift pick for the holidays; everyone could use a water bottle. Oh, and they come in so many colors, so make sure to check them out!

