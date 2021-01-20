Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Mask Style With This Leopard-Print 4-Pack

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always used celebrities as style and beauty inspiration, but over the past year, we’ve added one more thing to our inspo lists: their face masks. Face masks are something we wear every single day, and now that so many companies are making them, we love to shop for ones with a stylish design!

Of course, celebrities are leading the charge when it comes to making face masks fashionable. Just peep at basically any stylish star’s Instagram and you’ll almost immediately find some inspiration. One star who’s serving it up on a silver platter? Kristin Cavallari. The TV star and cookbook author recently showed off a beachy look on her Story, rocking a leopard-print face mask around her neck. Don’t worry, she was in the car!

Get the Fablinks 4 PC Animal Print Face Mask for Women for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

One of Cavallari’s Lele Sadoughi masks costs as much as four of these similar Amazon ones, so we are definitely feeling the more affordable option at the moment. You get the same type of look for less — plus, these Amazon masks feature the bonus of an adjustable wire at the bridge of the nose!

These masks are made of 100% cotton, making them lightweight, breathable and skin-friendly. They’re washable and reusable too, which is not only handy but better for the environment than disposable masks. They have a double layer of fabric for protection, plus a filter pocket in case you want to add your own activated carbon filter inside!

Another thing we love about these masks that you can’t always find? Adjustable ear loops. Having those little toggles can make all the difference in the way a mask fits, and we don’t take them for granted. Who else has bought a face mask only to realize there was no way it was ever going to properly fit their face? We definitely know that experience all too well.

Okay, okay, there’s one more thing we love about these masks, and it’s that each purchase gets you four colors. This way, you can stick with classic leopard shades or switch it up and grab the blue. You’ll always have one to go with your outfit and eye makeup — and maybe even to inspire the rest of your look in the first place!

