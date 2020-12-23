This $25 Off-the-Shoulder Top Looks Almost Exactly Like Kristin Cavallari’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you feel like you need a big shopping win, sometimes a simple, solid top is all it takes. You don’t automatically have to go into full treat yourself mode and spend the entirety of your last paycheck on something extravagant you’ll never have the chance to wear outside of the house. We know we always feel better when we score something we can wear all the time — especially when we score it for such a low price.

A stylish steal, however, can still be worthy of that A-list life — particularly when it looks just like one you’ve seen on a fashionable celeb. Just recently, Kristin Cavallari posted a selfie on her Instagram feed wearing a white top that immediately captured out hearts, and when we saw her showing it off on her Story too, we knew we needed one just like it!

Get the Adreamly Women’s V Neck Off Shoulder Oversized Pullover Sweater for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cavallari looked like a glowing goddess in her Instagram post, the sun illuminating her hair, her signature golden jewelry stacked up and her smize ready to capture hearts. Here, she posed at the beach, while in a separate Story, she was back indoors, trying out a new Milk Makeup lip color. The off-the-shoulder silhouette of her thin, textured white top wasn’t overly complicated, but it was truly stunning, and so we searched Amazon until we found this ultra-similar ReachMe top!

Just like Cavallari’s, this waffle-knit top gives you that same lightweight texture and a super wide V-neckline with a ribbed trim. It’s stretchy, breathable and has a mega-comfy, relaxed fit. The oversized trend is just about our favorite ever, and this top demonstrates why. It accentuates the effect even further by adding dropped shoulders with a batwing style. You also get a lantern sleeve look here, as you can see the voluminous fabric blousing over the tapered wrists!

You can wear this top with the neckline draped off one shoulder like Cavallari, or you can wear it off both shoulders. You can opt for a strapless (or no) bra underneath, or you can again follow the route of the reality star by letting a strap peek up from one side. Go for a beachy look with denim shorts, or dress things up a little with a skirt and strappy heels. You can easily winterize this top too, tucking it into a pair of high-rise trousers and grabbing a pair of booties!

The white shade is going to get you the closest look to Cavallari’s, but if you love this top so much that you want it in more than one color, we have some good news for you. There are six more colors you can shop through! A versatile top like this definitely deserves a hefty color selection. Grab it in beige, black, dark grey, khaki, light grey or or blend of rusty red and purple!

