We’ll Be Living in These Cropped Camo Pants All Spring — 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, we’ve obviously been shopping for a lot of dresses for spring, and we’re even starting to look at shorts and mini skirts. But let’s not forget about pants! Yes, we can finally put our heavy sweats and joggers away, and we can even ditch our jeans, but sometimes a pair of pants is just perfect for spring weather, and even during summer!

Of course, any pants we buy for the warmer seasons need to be light, comfy and airy. We want a pair made for the weather. It should go without saying that we want them to be cute and stylish too. That’s just a given! And while we’re at it, what if they also happened to be on sale — and have free shipping? Too much to ask for? We think not! This pair of pants at Nordstrom has it all!

Get the KUT From the Kloth Camo Print Pants (originally $69) for just $48 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

We were scrolling through Nordstrom’s online sale section looking for something that might catch our eye when these pants simply demanded our attention. We happily gave it! We were easily drawn in by the two-tone green camo print, and we only continued to be impressed from there!

These pants have a slim-straight fit that keeps things loose on the thigh, tapering just a bit on the lower leg, but not too much. They’re cropped above the ankle, and up at the top you’ll find a stretchy, elastic waistband with a drawstring so you can adjust the tightness and rise. Just below, we know you’ll be happy to see two roomy side pockets, plus two button-flap patch pockets in back!

Get the KUT From the Kloth Camo Print Pants (originally $69) for just $48 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

The roomy fit and cropped hems are great for spring, but we also want to talk about the fabric itself. These pants are made from 100% lyocell, which is very soft and very breathable and light. It’s also non-clingy, which is especially nice in the heat, and even much more eco-friendly to produce than other materials. Always a plus for Us. It can also be machine washed and tumbled dry!

These pants are ready to level up so many outfits for you. Simply wear them with a solid tank top or a cropped tee, and pop on a slouchy sweater at night when the temperature drops. Wear them with casual slides, platform sneakers or leather mules. Try them with a bodysuit, or go for an athleisure vibe with a sports bra and baseball cap. Tuck the front of an oversized tee into the waistband, or pretty things up with a tie-sleeve top. We are seriously overflowing with ideas right now!

Get the KUT From the Kloth Camo Print Pants (originally $69) for just $48 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from KUT From the Kloth here and explore more pants on sale at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!