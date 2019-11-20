This Faux Suede Jacket Is an Edgy Take On the Standard Blazer — On Sale!





Dressing for work can get boring sometimes — especially if you work in an office environment that doesn’t necessarily allow much room for creativity. Wearing the same standard pantsuit day in and day out can become tiresome, and it’s only understandable to desperately want to switch it up.

If you want to experiment with your weekday wardrobe, then we might have just found the perfect jacket to do so. Not only can you wear it to work for a funkier office look, you can easily style it in so many different ways!

Get the Kut From The Kloth Faye Long Jacket (originally $98) on sale for just $72, available at Nordstrom!

This elegant jacket from Kut From The Kloth is definitely going to become a new go-to in our closets. It’s a modern take on the classic blazer that we’re absolutely obsessed with. This jacket is made from a black faux suede material that looks luxurious — and way more expensive than what it actually costs.

Speaking of the cost, this jacket is also on sale right now! You can pick it up for 25% off, which saves you a total of $26 off its original price! A great deal or extra discount is always welcome here at Shop With Us, and we’re excited that we can score one on this amazing piece.

This blazer-style jacket is designed in a longer style that offers up some extra coverage that a traditional blazer wouldn’t normally have. It’s cut in a boxy style that’s super androgynous and oh-so-chic. It has a standard notched collar with understated lapels, and is an open jacket — meaning that there are no front closures.

The long sleeves are rolled up to a 3/4 length and are fastened with utility-style D-ring roll tabs that add an industrial touch to the look. There are also two front pockets on either side of the jacket so that you can stow your favorite lipstick, wallet or phone to keep it handy.

Shoppers have instantly fallen in love with this jacket and say that it’s “beautiful in person.” They say that it “lays nicely and looks gorgeous,” and even add that it appears “better than it did online.” They caution that this jacket does tend to run small, however — so if you want a fit that’s truer-to-size, consider ordering up. We are so excited to style this jacket in every way possible and rock it to work, on a night out or even on a casual weekend afternoon!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more pieces from Kut From The Cloth and other sale items available at Nordstrom here!

