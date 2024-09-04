Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re starting to prepare for all, chances are that you have an upcoming beach gateway planned. From sandals to coverups, this is still a great time to get all you need for your trip. What’s more, bikinis are necessary no matter what! Kyle Richards, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has a chic, elevated sense of style. We found one of her new favorite bikinis for just $29 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Richards said she loves this bikini because of its luxe look. “This looks like a Chanel bathing suit,” she told the publication. “How cute is this? This is literally a little, Chanel bikini, even though it’s not Chanel.”

We couldn’t agree more!

This Oyoangle Women’s 2 Piece 3D Rose Bikini is a sleek, chic option that is sure to become your new favorite! It features an 80% polyamide and 20% elastane material composition for a waterproof and sturdy option. What we love most is the rosette adornment on the top that lends itself to the Chanel aesthetic without the high price point.

Get the OYOANGLE Women’s 2 Piece 3D Rose Bikini for $29 (was $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this swimsuit, you could wear it with sandals and a kimono wrap for a relaxed look while lounging poolside. Or, you could rock it with heels for an edgy resort look that will turn heads. Further, this bikini comes in 8 color combinations and has an XS to L size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this bikini, one Amazon reviewer said, “To be really honest, I loved everything about this swimsuit. It was very comfortable and stylish. Overall, my favorite swimsuit this summer.”

Another reviewer added, “I really never write reviews, but this bathing suit deserved one!! It is so flattering, not too cheeky and is very adjustable. Sits high on the hips and is very comfy.”

So, if you’re looking for a flattering and stylish bikini for your upcoming warm-weather getaway, this Kyle Richards-approved option could do the trick!

