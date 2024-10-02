Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to protecting and painting your face, it can be a daunting task — especially if you’re not a makeup lover. One way to do it without having to jump off the deep end is by investing in a tinted moisturizer that allows you to amplify your look without having to deal with much rigamarole. Kyle Richards, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has a gorgeous makeup aesthetic. We found her favorite tinted moisturizer for just $37 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Richards said she uses this moisturizer as a sunscreen and that she has it in multiple shades. With how effective and versatile this tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals is, we can see why!

This bareMinerals complexion rescue tinted moisturizer is perfect for adding some color to your makeup without doing your entire makeup routine — seriously! It features a blend of hyaluronic acid, olive-derived squalane and mineral-based sunscreen for an option that helps to replenish the skin’s moisture, add hydration and protect it from damaging UVA and UVB rays.

Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for $37 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of October 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this moisturizer, apply it with your fingertips. Then, dot a small on your cheeks, forehead, chin and nose, then blend it outwards — that’s it! Further, this moisturizer comes in 23 shades and two sizes.

While reviewing and gushing over this moisturizer, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “A very light but good coverage for a healthy glow-tinted moisturizer. It’s all you need to look your best. There’s no need for foundation or makeup with this great product. I would highly recommend it for all ages.”

Another reviewer said, “This is an amazing product! It feels very light going on my face and provides good coverage, with it being a thick foundation. It stays on, and it’s awesome!”

Moreover, if you’re looking for an easy way to stay moisturized and pretty, this Kyle Richards-approved option could do the trick!

