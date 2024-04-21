Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing screams “she means business” more than a decadent blazer. Whether you have to lead a business meeting and need to exude girl boss energy or want to add a bit of pomp and circumstance to your flouncy spring attire, blazers are an easy way to do it. Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known for her chic and timeless fashion taste — and her recent style trend has caught our attention!

Back in February, Richards was seen while leaving the CBS Studios in a cute pink cropped blazer with butterfly embroideries teamed with sleek black trousers and sharp pumps — it spoke to her eye for contrast. At the top of April, Richards was spotted while out and about in Beverly Hills while serving a business chic look that consisted of an oversized blazer, distressed jeans and black pointy pumps. So, if it wasn’t clear yet, we’re in love with Richards’ penchant for bright, fun pink blazers.

Although we couldn’t identify the pink blazer Richards wore in April, we found a similar option on Amazon that will give you her sleek business look easily.

This The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer is an effortless option to help you get Richard’s look without breaking the bank! It uses a 92% polyester and 8% elastane material composition for a durable, breathable option with plenty of stretchy for a comfy fit. Also, this power blazer has structured shoulders for a professional finish.

Get The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for $60 (was $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 21, 2024, but may be subject to change.

We love blazers because they’re so flexible and add a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. Need to attend a business meeting? No problem. Do you want to attend happy hour with the girls after? Of course! For example, you could throw one over a T-shirt and jeans with sneakers or heels for a streamlined and slightly elevated outfit. Or, you could rock one with a frilly skirt or dress for a polished and clean look.

While reviewing and gushing over this versatile blazer, a satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “This jacket is a fantastic find! Lightweight with the perfect amount of stretch. The color is a great neutral, and you can wear it with so many things. I plan on getting other colors because I love it so much!”

Another reviewer added, “The fit was perfect! I can dress this blazer down or up. I was VERY happy with this purchase.”

So, if you need a new blazer to elevate your wardrobe, this Kyle Richards look alike will help you do it easily!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more pink blazers we found below:

