Get to Know the New Tequila That Aspen’s A-List Is Obsessed With

‘Tis the season for Aspen! The luxe Colorado destination is known for being the ultimate A-list playground. Stars like Mariah Carey, Kate Hudson and Bethenny Frankel regularly flock to the resort town, and it’s easy to see why. In addition to unparalleled opportunities for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, the dining, shopping and party scene is next level. Where else can you enjoy a cocktail and fondue on the top of a mountain?

This year, a new brand is filling up the cups of Aspen’s elite. Introducing La Adelita. Launched in 2019 by acclaimed vintner and distiller Chris Radomski, La Adelita is an homage to women who played a pivotal role in the Mexican Revolution. Since then, it’s become a symbol of a warrior — and now, this tequila honors the incredible heritage these women left behind.

With a clean, crisp taste, La Adelita is making a serious splash — especially in Aspen. Below, brush up on the town’s hottest spots and stop in to try to their La Adelita cocktails. Not hitting the slopes this year? Snag some inspo and buy a bottle for yourself here (if you’re over 21 and planning to drink responsibly, of course)!

Cache Cache — With over 30 years of fine dining and a popping bar scene, locals and tourists alike say Cache Cache is getting better with age. Come see veteran bartender Norm and experience his delicious creations with La Adelita tequila — just look at their signature Strawberry Paloma With La Adelita Blanco!

Pick up a bottle of La Adelita here!

Campo de Fiore — Known for fantastic Italian food and vibrant bar scene, this Aspen must is celebrating 25 years in business. A brand new expanded bar menu includes a Blood Orange Martini, made with La Adelita Reposado, of course!

Pick up a bottle of La Adelita here!

Mi Chola — A blend of contemporary and traditional Mexican food, Mi Chola is the best of the best. Family recipes from Guadalajara, Mexico are a highlight, but don’t forget about the cocktails (which can be enjoyed on their trademark patio in the summertime). Our favorite is La Zapatista, which is a decadent blend of La Adelita and Kahlúa. Delicious!

Pick up a bottle of La Adelita here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!