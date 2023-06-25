Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Knowing how to handle oily skin is a year-round ordeal, but it’s certainly worse in the sweltering summer months. The climate outside fosters the perfect environment for excess oiliness, but there are a ton of products which can help diminish oil and give you a sleek matte finish.

In fact, shoppers say that if you have oily skin, you “need” to get your hands on this amazing gel moisturizer from La Roche-Posay. It’s specifically designed for oil-prone skin and controls the condition for eight hours or more — seriously!

As mentioned, the moisturizer is gel-based, which is the ideal texture for oily skin. But it goes beyond just having the proper consistency, because each ingredient in this formula is perfectly suited to help combat the pesky problem and make any complexion look practically airbrushed — even without makeup! The type of hydration it provides feels lightweight and allows your skin to retain moisture, unlike a cream formula which tends to get a bit heavy and exacerbate excess oiliness. The result? A shiny look, which no one wants. Let’s stick to dewy, shall we?

This affordable find is nothing short of a miracle for oily skin types, and it has the reviews to back up these claims. Shoppers who say they have always struggled with finding the right products to help control oil finally were able to get their dream results with this moisturizer on deck! Not only does it work right away, but it can provide an optimal level of oil maintenance all day long. Because we spend a ton more time outside in the summer, a product like this one can be incredibly useful for the duration of the season. Just think about it — the matte finish stays solid for hours after application, which is absolutely amazing. If you haven’t been able to find a mattifying moisturizer that actually works, take note from these shoppers and give this one a try ASAP. La Roche-Posay delivers brilliance yet again!

