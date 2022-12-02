This Brightening Vitamin C Serum May Help Control Breakouts Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you grapple with multiple skin concerns, you tend to pick up different products to address each one, right? We certainly find ourselves purchasing as many options as possible, but we must admit that it’s not an ideal situation. Not only are we piling more product onto our faces, we’re also spending excess funds on skincare. With the holidays on the horizon, who wants to shell out big bucks on beauty items alone?

Whenever we have the opportunity to score treatments which can take on more than one skin issue, we’re completely on board. That’s what brought Us to this particular serum from La Roche-Posay. The formula may help our skin shine brighter — plus keep unwanted breakouts at bay!

Get the La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Salicylic Acid for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

For the La Roche-Posay brand, this serum is admittedly on the pricier side — but you’re essentially snagging two products in one! The rich 10% vitamin C infused into the formula can help your skin glow, appear brighter and potentially even out its tone — while the addition of salicylic acid helps to control oiliness and acne. It’s also said to help fight fine lines and make wrinkles appear less visible, resulting in a more youthful appearance!

This one-two punch serum is bound to make any skincare routine slightly less complicated, which is always appreciated. If you want to add additional products you already love in conjunction with this serum, that’s a possibility — but it’s not a requirement. Teamed with a face wash and moisturizer, this may be all you need. We’re in the business of making our lives simpler, and this serum is a prime example of how to make that happen. The less complicated our daily skincare routine can be, the better. Some shoppers say they don’t even use moisturizer after applying this serum, because it’s incredibly hydrating to boot. Honestly, what can’t this product do? It’s the true definition of a skincare savior!

