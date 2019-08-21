This Lace Party Dress Is So Much Comfier Than You’d Think





It’s always fun dressing up for an occasion, whether it’s a wedding, a work event or even just a night out with friends in town. What’s less fun, however, is when we’re an hour or two in and we’re so overwhelmed with the discomfort of our outfit that we can barely even enjoy ourselves!

Looking pretty doesn’t have to come with the price of pain. We don’t believe in the saying that “beauty is pain,” and we don’t see why anyone would when we have such a gorgeous, affordable dress right in front of us that feels as good as it looks!

See it: Get the superdown Remy Lace Minidress for just $66 at Revolve!

This bestselling Remy Lace Minidress is a fan favorite. Shoppers say it’s “absolutely beautiful and very flattering” on any body type, calling the fit and shape “amazing.” They think the metallic accents add the “perfect amount of glitz” to this “classy” frock, but most importantly, they say it’s “super comfy” too! They love the stretch of the fabric and are reporting that it’s the “perfect length.” Not too short to leave them feeling overexposed and insecure, but not too long to kill the fun vibe!

This dress is covered throughout in a black eyelash lace fabric, but what’s that glowing underneath? No, our eyes aren’t deceiving us. This dress is actually fully lined with metallic gold underneath, shining and shimmering through the sheer parts of the lace! It gives the illusion that we have an intense natural radiance, and it helps the detailing of the black lace stand out!

This gold is further accentuated by the matching exposed zipper in the back of the dress. Often, pieces go for a hidden zipper look, but leaving it exposed here was definitely the most stylistically sound choice. Adding that extra hint of shine was genius!

This dress has a romantic sweetheart neckline that elongates the neck, leaving room for accessorizing with jewelry. Down at the bottom, we’ll find the hem at mid-thigh. The lace fabric peeks out just past the lining at both the neckline and hem, with a scalloped trim further emphasizing the eyelash detail!

Another feature we want to point out that might not be noticeable at first is this Remy dress’ spaghetti straps. Well, of course we noticed those, but there’s more to them than that. They’re actually adjustable! The perfect fit of this piece just became even more perfect!

This under-$70 dress can be worn so many ways. With black and gold as its only colors, so many doors are opened up when it comes to styling the rest of our outfit. We can accessorize with seriously any color, from red, to blue, to yellow, to purple. The iridescent trend would also work flawlessly with this outfit! Just picture it: this Remy Lace minidress, hot pink heels and an iridescent, translucent crossbody with a golden chain over our shoulder. Don’t forget the matching golden jewelry and hot pink lip, too! Now that’s a look.

Feel free to dress this piece down a little, too. We’re imagining it with a long blazer and flats with our hair pulled back into a low bun. We could trade the flats for lace-up boots, too! The options just keep expanding, so now we just have to decide how we’ll wear it first!

