Can we take a moment to discuss how ready we are for warmer weather? Sadly, that’s not happening overnight, as colder temps will be kicking around for another few weeks (at least). Slowly but surely though, the sun will shine again — and we’ll be giving our heavy-duty knits and outerwear a rest!

While we prepare to put our winter wardrobes into storage, knit tops like this one from LACOZY will be our saving grace. This piece has the ideal weight that won’t overheat you, and it’s also ideal for layering. Talk about a transitional smash!

Get the LACOZY Women’s Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Oversized Pullover Knit Tunic Top for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Thousands upon thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this top! They adore the simple design and the knit’s perfect in-between thickness that provides an ample amount of coziness without overdoing it. The tunic-length silhouette and off-the-shoulder cut make styling it incredibly easy. It just may be one of the most versatile tops on Amazon right now! You can team it with leggings, jeans, skirts and even wear it on top of a dress. Sure, it looks chic on its own — but you can also throw it over a tank top or bralette if you want a different look.

Another feature that stands out on this top? The sleeves! They’re fashioned in a batwing style that’s gathered and cuffed off at the wrists, which is a super flattering look. They effortlessly add to the casual, everyday vibes that this top exudes.

The variety of color and print options currently available is beyond impressive. You’re bound to find at least one version you love! The subtle muted neutrals are particularly speaking to Us, but we also can’t resist a sleek leopard print! How can we pick just one?

