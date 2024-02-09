Lala Kent Loves This Red Dress’s ‘Va-Voom’ – Just $30!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are red dresses, and then there are red dresses. When you find the right one, everyone knows it. You can light up a room, turn heads, and win over just about anyone. And you’ll know when you’ve gotten the red dress that’s perfect for you, because the world suddenly becomes your oyster.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent hit her Amazon Livestream to celebrate the return of the series this season and pulled out some seriously fantastic picks for viewers to shop along with. One of the things on her must-buy list? A sizzling red dress that she said would serve up some serious “va-voom” – and if that doesn’t necessitate adding it to your cart right now, we’re not sure what will.

Lala loves the Primoda Spaghetti Strap Thigh High Slit Maxi Dress, which is just $30 at Amazon, and she was hardly shy about showing it.

“The fabric is thick and yummy and so cozy,” she said as she showed off the dress on-stream.

“You’ve got the thin little straps, you could throw it on with some delicate neck jewelry, you could throw it on with some diamonds if you have them. If you’re someone like me, throw on your cubic zirconias,” Lala joked.

Get the Primoda Spaghetti Strap Thigh High Slit Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

“You’ve got the high slit to give that va-voom,” she added. “You could even throw this on with your gold heels. When you pair this dress with heels and wrap them up your legs, you’re lookin’ like a whole snack.”

That’s quite the ringing endorsement. And for just $30, this dress comes in multiple colors – so you can not only get plenty of mileage out of it, but you can wear it in so many different situations.

If you’re loving what Lala is saying about this dress, be sure to head on over to Amazon and grab one for yourself now. You won’t miss $30 – skip a few trips to Starbies or save up a bit – and you’ll have a dress that makes you feel like the sexiest person in the room.

