If you’re rewatching Euphoria for the hundredth time, you probably can’t help but admire Alexa Demie‘s character, Maddy Perez. The actress’ makeup is always impeccable, on and off screen. Many of us are curious about the mascaras favored by our favorite stars — and we know Demie’s go-to pick.

The Euphoria actress shared her beauty secrets with Vogue in 2019, revealing that she uses Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara. “I’m addicted to mascara,” Demie said, admitting she even applies mascara to her eyelash extensions.

Whether you have natural lashes or eyelash extensions, you can achieve a glamorous look just like the actress by adding this final touch to your makeup. Celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner, Lily Collins and many more have all been known to rely on Lancome mascaras. You can purchase this luxurious mascara right now on Amazon.

Get the Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara defines your lashes to create a lengthened yet natural look. The lash brush separates lashes using film formers, lengthening them and giving them a natural and subtle upgrade. The mascara formula contains ingredients like panthenol and pro-vitamin B5 to condition your lashes. What’s also cool about this mascara is its design, especially the fine comb bristle brush that dispenses the perfect amount of product.

Amazon shoppers are raving about this mascara, with many stating that they have used it for years and wouldn’t use anything else. One five-star shopper noted that “the stiff bristles create a feather-like application for a ‘fan-esque’ result.” Another customer shared, after testing so many brands, that they love how this mascara “goes on and stays on” all day. A final shopper with sensitive skin and eyes shared that this mascara “didn’t smear and is easy to remove.”

