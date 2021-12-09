Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Every day is a new struggle with our hair. Maybe we wake up to find it’s extra flat, or super frizzy, or unmanageable and out of control. Maybe it’s too oily, or maybe it’s brittle and breaking. We wash it (when we must) and attempt to style it, but our products and hot tools aren’t reliable enough — we never quite know what it’s going to look like in the end. We always make sure to have a bad-hair-day hat at the ready.

We don’t want to live that life anymore though! We want our hair to look great day after day, and we don’t think that’s too much to ask. That doesn’t mean we’re going to go for a daily blowout at the salon though. It means we’re going to start revamping our haircare routine with L’ange!

L’ange’s main mission is to help you hit your #hairgoals by making styling your hair “fun, expressive, uncomplicated (and affordable!).” Just to be clear, “affordable” doesn’t mean “cheap.” These are professional-grade styling tools and salon-quality treatments we’re talking about!

We also love shopping L’ange because of the brand’s philanthropy, having worked with charitable organizations including The Rapunzel Project, HairToStay and The Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Sounds amazing so far, right? But we know you want to check out these products and start shopping! Scroll down to see five bestsellers from L’ange below and start hitting those #hairgoals!

Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer

Once you try a brush dryer, you can’t go back — especially when it’s this good. We’re talking nearly 35,000 reviews kind of good (AKA exceptional). This two-in-one thermal styling tool is key to shiny, frizz-free, hair without the pulling or extra heat damage!

Get the Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer for just $83 — on sale now for a limited time only!

Déjà Vu Dry Shampoo

Trying to go longer between washes — and have no one know? This clear, mineral-based dry shampoo aims to absorb excess oil and odors all the while adding body, volume and a refreshing scent!

Get the Déjà Vu Dry Shampoo for just $10 — on sale now for a limited time only!

Sorbet Botanical Smoothing Balm

If your leave-in conditioners aren’t doing enough, it’s time to level up to this smoothing balm. It’s made for both curly and straight hair, formulated with biotin and coconut oil to leave hair silky, healthy and under your control!

Get the Sorbet Botanical Smoothing Balm for just $10 — on sale now for a limited time only!

Le Rêve Titanium Flat Iron

This digital flat iron is a multi-use styling tool you can use to straighten, wave or curl your hair. Its advanced features allow you to adjust the temperature from 170°F to 450°F, and the 360° swivel cord won’t hold you back from going for the style you want!

Get the Le Rêve Titanium Flat Iron for just $76 — on sale for a limited time only!

Salt + Séa Texturizing Spray

Want that gorgeous beach hair — even in the middle of a cold, snowy winter? Grab this texturizing spray! It’s infused with sea salt and kelp extracts for an actual seawater effect, but you end up with more shine and less crunch!

Get the Salt + Séa Texturizing Spray for just $9 — on sale now for a limited time only!

Looking for more? Shop all bestsellers from L’ange here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!