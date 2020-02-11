There was a time when you wouldn’t even think to turn to Amazon for amazing fashion finds. But those days are seriously in the past! In fact, we’re proven time and time again that the e-commerce giant is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fabulous style scores.

Not only does Amazon have all of our favorite designers and their best products up for grabs, there are plenty of incredibly affordable pieces to discover as well! Our latest find is this simple and sleek A-line dress from Lark & Ro. It’s a staple that everyone needs in their closet, and it’s an unreal steal with prices starting at $21!

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Sleeveless Mock Neck A-Line Dress (originally $29) on sale for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sometimes the most easy-to-wear garments are the ones that we find ourselves rocking whenever possible, and this dress is the epitome of effortlessly sophisticated style. It’s cut in an A-line fashion that’s universally flattering, and we’re obsessed with the slight mock turtleneck at the top. It’s a sleeveless dress which is key for layering, and you can make it work for multiple seasons.

You can also easily make this piece appropriate for any occasion. With a garment as simple as this one, it’s easy to style it up or down depending on where exactly you plan to wear it. One shopper said that they “dressed it up with a cashmere wrap and fancy jewelry” for an outdoor wedding, but you can easily pair it with some tennis shoes and a denim jacket for a more laid-back affair.

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Sleeveless Mock Neck A-Line Dress (originally $29) on sale for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This A-line shift dress comes in three classic colors — red, blue and black. One shopper said that they were “hooked” after buying the blue version, and had to pick up the other two colors shortly after getting the first one delivered! The knee-length is perfect, and owners say that the fabric is “great quality.” More than one reviewer has said that they get lots of compliments while wearing this dress — and who doesn’t love positive ‘fit feedback?

We’re completely sold on this Lark & Ro dress. Now the only thing left to do is figure out which color we want — or decide if we want to just make it a three-peat!

See it: Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Sleeveless Mock Neck A-Line Dress (originally $29) on sale for prices starting at just $21, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Lark & Ro and shop all of the fashion available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!