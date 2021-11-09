Buying ASAP! This Pillowy Puffer Coat Is on Major Sale at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Add to cart! Add to cart!” Oh, excuse Us. That’s just our inner monologue becoming so excited that you can start to hear it out loud too. We just can’t help it when we see a seriously mind-blowing deal on a piece we’re head over heels in love with. We also know how important it is to place an order for something you adore before it sells out — especially at this time of year!

With Black Friday prices dropping early and the holidays approaching quickly, there isn’t much time to think twice about shopping right now. You don’t want to just blindly buy everything you see, of course, but we’re here to suggest to you pieces that have already earned our seal of approval so you can shop quickly with confidence. We’re also bringing the best bargains to you of the year, like this coat!

Get the Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket (originally $79) for up to 72% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Amazon-exclusive piece puts such a chic spin on the classic puffer coat look. You don’t have to sacrifice warmth and comfort to look stylish this winter! The main feature that really captured our attention is the shoulder-pillow collar. It’s almost like an inflated version of a shawl collar, but marshmallow-soft. It’s obviously super cozy, but it elevates this coat to an incredible degree as well and will attract compliments like a magnet!

Another cool thing about the collar is that there’s a tie underneath that you can use to help position it to further protect your neck from the cold. Yet another plus? It’ll be perfect for naps, whether you’re on the train to work early in the morning, taking a chilly plane ride or even hanging out at home. You won’t want to take it off even when you walk through the door at the end of the day!

Get the Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket (originally $79) for up to 72% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This machine-washable coat also has a hidden zip closure in front, on-seam pockets and four colorways. Finding a favorite has never been so easy. You’ll find such awesome sale prices too, in addition to fast, free shipping with Prime!

Get the Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket (originally $79) for up to 72% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more coats on sale at Amazon? Check out our picks below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!