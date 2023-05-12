10 Mother’s Day Gifts That Can Still Arrive in Time — All Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, delivery dates are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
So, Mother’s Day is on Sunday and you still haven’t secured a gift? No problem! Last-second buys are our specialty. Before you go shopping IRL and try to find anything halfway decent on the scarce store shelves, check out our fast-shipping gift ideas from Amazon!
All of the gifts below are available for one-day shipping with Amazon Prime, so if you buy now, Mom will never know you waited until just before the holiday. They’re all under $20 too! No time to waste — let’s get to it!
MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash
Pros:
- Pump creates flower shape on palm
- Brand sells refills so she can reuse the bottle
- Uplifting citrus fragrance
Nature's Beauty Lavender Chamomile Sleep Body Scrub
Pros:
- Pack of two
- Exfoliating blend of natural sugar and oils
- Aromatherapeutic
Kimkoo Eye Compress
Pros:
- Washable and reusable
- Microwave-activated
- Adjustable elastic strap
La Jolie Muse Candle
Pros:
- Comes with beautiful tin and lid
- Can buy two scents for under $20
- Paraben-free, paraffin-free
Tea Forte Tea Over Ice Sampler
Pros:
- Five pitcher-size infusers
- Varying flavors
- Great gift for warm weather
Barnetts Biscotti Gift Basket
Pros:
- Five types of hand-dipped biscotti
- No additives, preservatives or trans-fat
- Vegan-friendly
Smith's Rosebud Salve Balm 3-Pack
Pros:
- Three flavors: rosebud, strawberry, minted rose
- Tubes are great for taking on the go
- On sale!
Jinshveg Acrylic Cell Phone Stand
Pros:
- Groove design allows charging while on the stand
- Can hold phone upright or horizontally
- Two-pack also under $20
Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover
Pros:
- Tissue will look like smoke coming out of a chimney!
- Will cover any standard cube-shaped tissue box
- An Easy way to elevate her space
The Only Gift Worth Giving Mother's Day Wine Basket
Pros:
- Comes with wine glass and socks
- A funny and functional gift
- Socks are anti-slip
