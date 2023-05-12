10 Mother’s Day Gifts That Can Still Arrive in Time — All Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, delivery dates are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

So, Mother’s Day is on Sunday and you still haven’t secured a gift? No problem! Last-second buys are our specialty. Before you go shopping IRL and try to find anything halfway decent on the scarce store shelves, check out our fast-shipping gift ideas from Amazon!

All of the gifts below are available for one-day shipping with Amazon Prime, so if you buy now, Mom will never know you waited until just before the holiday. They’re all under $20 too! No time to waste — let’s get to it!

MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash Pros: Pump creates flower shape on palm

Brand sells refills so she can reuse the bottle

Uplifting citrus fragrance Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See it!

Nature's Beauty Lavender Chamomile Sleep Body Scrub Pros: Pack of two

Exfoliating blend of natural sugar and oils

Aromatherapeutic $18.00 See it!

La Jolie Muse Candle Pros: Comes with beautiful tin and lid

Can buy two scents for under $20

Paraben-free, paraffin-free $9.00 See it!

Tea Forte Tea Over Ice Sampler Pros: Five pitcher-size infusers

Varying flavors

Great gift for warm weather $16.00 See it!

Barnetts Biscotti Gift Basket Pros: Five types of hand-dipped biscotti

No additives, preservatives or trans-fat

Vegan-friendly $13.00 See it!

Jinshveg Acrylic Cell Phone Stand Pros: Groove design allows charging while on the stand

Can hold phone upright or horizontally

Two-pack also under $20 $8.00 See it!

Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover Pros: Tissue will look like smoke coming out of a chimney!

Will cover any standard cube-shaped tissue box

An Easy way to elevate her space Was $8 On Sale: $7 You Save 13% See it!

The Only Gift Worth Giving Mother's Day Wine Basket Pros: Comes with wine glass and socks

A funny and functional gift

Socks are anti-slip $18.00 See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our top product picks below: