Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Mother's Day

10 Mother’s Day Gifts That Can Still Arrive in Time — All Under $20

By
mothers-day-last-second-gifts
Mother's Day gift ideas with one-day shipping.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, delivery dates are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

So, Mother’s Day is on Sunday and you still haven’t secured a gift? No problem! Last-second buys are our specialty. Before you go shopping IRL and try to find anything halfway decent on the scarce store shelves, check out our fast-shipping gift ideas from Amazon!

All of the gifts below are available for one-day shipping with Amazon Prime, so if you buy now, Mom will never know you waited until just before the holiday. They’re all under $20 too! No time to waste — let’s get to it!

MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash

MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap with Japanese Yuzu Flower, Nourishing Hand Wash, Paraben/Cruelty Free and Vegan Friendly, Sustainable Bottle, Pump 8.5 Ounce Citrus
MyKirei

Pros:

  • Pump creates flower shape on palm
  • Brand sells refills so she can reuse the bottle
  • Uplifting citrus fragrance
Was $20On Sale: $18You Save 10%
See it!

Nature's Beauty Lavender Chamomile Sleep Body Scrub

Nature's Beauty Lavender Chamomile Sleep Body Scrub Multi-Pack - Gently Exfoliate, Moisturize & Sooth Combination to Dry Skin, Made w/Coconut, Jojoba + Moringa Seed Oils, 11.3 oz (2 Pack)
Nature's Beauty

Pros:

  • Pack of two
  • Exfoliating blend of natural sugar and oils
  • Aromatherapeutic
$18.00
See it!

Kimkoo Eye Compress

Kimkoo Moist Heat Eye Compress&Microwave Hot Eye Mask for Dry Eyes，Natural and Healthy Therapies (Purple)
kimkoo

Pros:

  • Washable and reusable
  • Microwave-activated
  • Adjustable elastic strap
Was $23On Sale: $19You Save 17%
See it!

La Jolie Muse Candle

LA JOLIE MUSE Fig & Coconut Candles for Home Scented, Natural Wax Scented Candles for Home Decor and Fragrance, 35 Hours Long Lasting Burning,Tin, 6.5 oz
LA JOLIE MUSE

Pros:

  • Comes with beautiful tin and lid
  • Can buy two scents for under $20
  • Paraben-free, paraffin-free
$9.00
See it!

Tea Forte Tea Over Ice Sampler

Tea Forte Tea Over Ice Sampler, Pitcher-Size Iced Tea Infusers - Black Tea, Green Tea, Herbal Tea, White Tea, 5pk Box
Tea Forte

Pros:

  • Five pitcher-size infusers
  • Varying flavors
  • Great gift for warm weather
$16.00
See it!

Barnetts Biscotti Gift Basket

Barnetts Mothers Day Biscotti Gift Baskets, 5 Cookie Chocolates Box, Chocolate Covered Cookies Holiday Gifts, Gourmet Prime Candy Basket Delivery, Edible Food Ideas From Son For Mom Wife Sister Women
Barnetts Fine Biscotti

Pros:

  • Five types of hand-dipped biscotti
  • No additives, preservatives or trans-fat
  • Vegan-friendly
$13.00
See it!

Smith's Rosebud Salve Balm 3-Pack

Rosebud Perfume Co. Tube 3 Pack: Smith's Rosebud Salve + Smith's Strawberry Lip Balm + Smith's Minted Rose Lip Balm
Rosebud Perfume Co.

Pros:

  • Three flavors: rosebud, strawberry, minted rose
  • Tubes are great for taking on the go
  • On sale!
Was $22On Sale: $18You Save 18%
See it!

Jinshveg Acrylic Cell Phone Stand

JINSHVEG Acrylic Cell Phone Stand, Office Phone Holder, Office Desk Accessories Clear Phone Stand , Compatible with 4-10'' Phone 13 Pro Max , Android Smartphone, Office Supplies
JINSHVEG

Pros:

  • Groove design allows charging while on the stand
  • Can hold phone upright or horizontally
  • Two-pack also under $20
$8.00
See it!

Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover

Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover - Adorable House Shaped Square Tissue Box Holder for Bathroom, Bedroom or Office, White
Umbra

Pros:

  • Tissue will look like smoke coming out of a chimney!
  • Will cover any standard cube-shaped tissue box
  • An Easy way to elevate her space
Was $8On Sale: $7You Save 13%
See it!

The Only Gift Worth Giving Mother's Day Wine Basket

Mothers Day Gifts Basket for Women - Funny Unbreakable 15Oz Wine Glass and Funny Wine Socks “If You Can Read This, Bring Me Some Wine" . The Best Mothers Day Gifts for Mom.
The ONLY GIFT WORTH GIVING

Pros:

  • Comes with wine glass and socks
  • A funny and functional gift
  • Socks are anti-slip
$18.00
See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our top product picks below:

mothers-day-gifts-one-day-shipping

Last Chance! 10 Mother's Day Gifts With 1-Day Shipping

Read article
best-self-tanners

Best Self Tanners for Beginners and Pale Skin

Read article
amazon-bianstore-button-up-shirt

This Airy Button-Up Will Be a Seriously Perfect Summer Layer — On Sale!

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!