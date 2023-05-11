This Airy Button-Up Will Be a Seriously Perfect Summer Layer — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we love about colder weather is the ability to layer. We’re so excited when it finally warms up for spring and summer, but we miss our cardigans, coats and pullovers. They help elevate any and every outfit. We wish we could just wear them when it’s hot out too, but even in an air-conditioned room, they’re just not fitting the vibe.

If you feel like your tank tops and tees aren’t getting you the look you want, the proper summer layer could change everything. But don’t reach for a beach cover-up! You need something versatile enough that it works so endless occasions and outfits. For Us, you can never, ever go wrong with a white button-up. The design has to be flawless though. Pristine. Perfect. Like this Bianstore top!

How awesome is it that we not only found exactly what we wanted in this Bianstore Oversized Shirt, but that we even found it marked down? This top starts off strong with its 85% cotton, 15% linen material. It’s breezy, it’s breathable, it’s just right for steaming hot temperatures. It will provide just enough warmth to keep you comfy through windier days too!

This shirt has a relaxed, ideally oversized fit. It features a button closure and spread collar, and it even adds on two square chest pockets as adorable accents. We also love the high-low hem. It’s straight in front, where it reaches to about mid-thigh, while in back it’s curved, reaching to about the back of the knee!

This shirt comes in eight colors. We obviously went straight for the universally-flattering white, but beige is also a really nice versatile pick if you want something softer on the eye. You can’t go wrong with black either, though lighter colors are great for super sunny days. You’ll also find green, navy, blue and khaki options, plus a pretty patchwork floral!

Let’s talk through some outfit ideas! For starters, you can (and should) most definitely rock this top open over a tank and biker shorts or denim shorts. You could even button it up and tuck one side of the hem in if you want. Remember, you can always roll the sleeves up too if it’s very warm!

You could also try this top over a mini dress with heels, or over a romper with slip-on sneakers. Try it with a bodysuit and faux-leather skirt or with leggings and a sports bra. Dress it up, down and all around. It will make any outfit that much better!

