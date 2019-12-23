This Might Be the Most Glamorous Winter Coat Ever — Nearly $200 Off!





Winter coats. They’re a necessity for anyone facing freezing temperatures, whether it be for nearly half the year or just for a weekend ski trip. We absolutely appreciate all of the warmth and protection they provide against frigid weather and ultra-harsh winds, but when it comes to style, we’re not ashamed to admit that we’re not always quite as grateful for their offerings!

Winter coats are often associated with words like “marshmallow” or “puffy.” A lot of them are made to fit like oversized comforters with sleeves. Comfy? Sure. Cute? Often not. We don’t want to totally give up on our stylish sensibilities just because there’s some (or a lot of) snow on the ground though. That’s why we went on the search for a coat that could still stand its own against winter weather — but one that doesn’t leave out that hefty dash of glamour we really love!

Get the Laundry by Shelli Segal Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Coat (originally $360) for just $161 with code GIFT at Macy’s! Extra savings end December 23, 2019.

Wow, did we hit it big with this Shelli Segal coat or what? Not only is it everything we’ve been looking for, but it’s nearly a full $200 off right now! It was already on major sale with a 47%-off markdown, but with a special limited-time code, that markdown is boosted by an extra 15%!

This coat has over 70 reviews at Macy’s, and not one of them is one star. There are plenty of five-star reviews though, which we love to see, and shoppers can’t get enough. They say this is “a very gorgeous coat that looks even better in person.” It’s “very classy” and “elegant,” along with being “chic, fashionable and warm.” The compliments don’t stop! They also say it has an “absolutely flattering” silhouette, which is another must on our list. “Do yourself a favorite and get this coat,” one reviewer urged, and we’re seconding that!

This coat is made of a super warm wool blend, and it’s lined on the inside with a chic, silky surprise print. It has a front zip closure with two zip pockets at the hips as well as an attached hood. One of the biggest selling points is the faux-fur collar, which is super plush and fabulous. Glamour? On point!

The bottom of this coat is just as impressive with the top. It’s blocked off with a waist belt that cinches and flatters, and below that, the coat flares out almost like a skirt. It’s so feminine and will seriously have you wishing the temperature would drop so you could wear it out as often as possible!

That extra 15% off is only valid until the end of the day (Christmas Eve Eve), so don’t wait! This coat was made for you!

