These Cropped Sweats Have the Ultimate Cooling Effect for Summer

Athleisure is a year-round vibe, but the loungewear we opt for in the summer months needs to be made from specific materials. We’re obviously not going to rock sweats which are ultra-thick and fleecy, so lightweight options are an absolute necessity!

That said, we can take our loungewear collection a step further by selecting fabrics which are particularly breathable, like these incredible cropped sweatpants from LazyCozy. Tons of shoppers adore how light and breezy they feel and picked them up specifically for the summer season. Obsessed!

See it: Get the LazyCozy Bamboo Capri Pajama Pants for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

These high-waisted sweats have a shorter length which hits just past the knee, and the luxe material is incredibly relaxed and comfortable. We know that shorts may be the more popular loungewear option for the summer for many of Us, but if you prefer more coverage, these sweats are clearly the way to go. The specific fabric used is made from bamboo, which famously has a cooling effect to give pants an “airy” feel. According to reviewers, they’re even breathable enough to sleep in. Music to our ears!

Additionally, we have to talk about how flattering these cropped sweats are, because shoppers also can’t get enough of the slimming fit. The high-waist can help streamline the belly area, while the wider pant legs totally balance out the figure to create a sleek silhouette. You can wear the sweats with cropped tanks, tees or even bralettes — or tuck a longer top into them if you don’t want to show skin in the midriff area.

At the moment, these sweats are available in an amazing handful of colors — and they’re very affordable to boot. Some shoppers who have scooped up one pair came back to snag additional options because they were impressed with the quality (not to mention the affordable price point). Quite frankly, it takes a lot for something as simple as a pair of sweatpants to stand out, and these Amazon essentials have nailed multiple criteria and shoppers are flocking for more. Are you next?

