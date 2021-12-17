Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get cooking! We all know a big part of preparing a successful meal is having the right cookware, and if you’ve ever built out your own kitchen wish list, there’s a good chance Le Creuset was on it. To Us, a kitchen filled with Le Creuset is a kitchen that’s “made it.” The brand symbolizes greatness, whether we’re talking the meal-elevating materials or the decor-elevating designs!

Of course, top-quality finds aren’t going to cost the same as the quick-to-chip-and-burn pots and pans you might find at grocery store chains. They’re a (worthy) investment. Sometimes though, you might be lucky enough to catch them on sale — or in this Dutch oven’s case, major sale!

Get the Classic Oval Dutch Oven (originally $350) for just $210 at Le Creuset! Use code MERRY at checkout for a free gift for a limited time!

Not only is this Dutch oven marked down by $140 right now, but you can get free shipping on all orders. On top of that, Le Creuset is offering a free holiday cookie set on orders over $200 from now through Christmas (or while supplies last)! Just use code MERRY at checkout!

Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens are bestsellers — but what makes them so unique? The standout detail is the enameled cast iron. It’s easy to clean, shock- and chip-resistant, and best of all, it doesn’t need to be seasoned! It’s also designed to be excellent at promoting caramelization while preventing sticking and stains!

This particular Dutch oven comes in an oval shape. It can fit many things, but it’s definitely great for longer cuts of meat or poultry too. The brand recommends trying your hand at beef stew, no-knead bread, roast or fried chicken, soups and stews or mashed potatoes. Notice how when you’re slow-cooking, braising or roasting, this Dutch oven works to maintain even and consistent heat so you don’t have to play a guessing game while cooking your food!

The luxury of buying Le Creuset also means you have 15 skilled artisans hand-inspecting each piece for perfection. You also get a lifetime warranty, plus seven gorgeous color options to complement your kitchen. You’re also getting a piece of cookware that’s oven-safe up to 500°F. Just remove the lid knob for anything over 375°F. This piece is safe for all types of cooktops too — and even the dishwasher!

You may not have long to take advantage of this deal — and the free gift — so grab your favorite color ASAP. Such a great purchase heading into the new year!

