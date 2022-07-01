Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Looking to upgrade your bag game and finally score that holy grail piece? LePrix makes it possible to snag coveted handbags at prices you never thought possible. The service offers luxury, pre-owned designer goods at discounted price tags. That bag you always wanted or you saw your coworker wearing and swooned over can be yours. Seriously — read on for our top picks, and shop it all on UsNow!

Louis Vuitton Monogram Tote

This classic statement piece teams perfectly with any ensemble. You can get it now on UsNow for 52% off the retail price, saving you over $1,000!

Get the Louis Vuitton – Neverfull for just $971.27 at UsNow!

Chanel Tote Bag

This beige chain tote bag is in excellent condition and perfect for any season. With this deal, you can save over $800!

Get the Chanel – Deauville PM for just $1,436.50 at UsNow!

Goyard Tote Bag

This trendy and spacious tote bag can fit everything you need while feeling elegant in the process. You can save over $200!

Get the Goyard – Saint Louis for just $1,344.97 at UsNow!

Fendi Bag

This bright pink pop of color can transform any outfit in seconds. Perfect for spring, summer or vacation, bring a little fun into your wardrobe with this bag. You can save over $1,000!

Get the Fendi Pink Leather Bag for just $699.68 at UsNow!

Louis Vuitton Bag

Red realness! Add some sass to your closet with this red leather Louis Vuitton bag. If you buy this bag, you can save 51%!

Get the Louis Vuitton: My Rock Me for just $1,159.84 at UsNow!

Chanel Bag

This quilted chain shoulder bag is ideal for the club, a nice dinner or even the office. It’s elegant yet trendy and can dress up any outfit. It’s a Chanel, after all!

Get the Chanel – Quilted Chain Shoulder Bag Lambskin for just $3,499.00 at UsNow!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!