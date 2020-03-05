We Found the Perfect Longline Cardigan to Wear Literally Anywhere

Whoever decided that sweaters can be as long as trench coats is an actual genius — period! When it’s warm enough outside to forego a jacket but we still want something that resembles outerwear to provide Us with some warmth, an XXL cardigan is our knight in shining (and ultra-soft) armor!

To put it lightly, we’re currently obsessing over this longline cardigan from Leith. It’s truly ideal for the upcoming spring season, and it also happens to be on sale for 40% off right now.

Get the Leith Longline Open Cardigan (originally $69) on sale for just $41, available at Nordstrom!

This cardigan is the full-length sweater of our dreams. Honestly, there are so many reasons why we’re crushing hard on the Leith Longline Open Cardigan. Not only is it marked down, it’s incredibly lightweight and we can see ourselves wearing it practically everywhere. It’s an open front sweater, meaning that there are no buttons or closures of any kind.

The shawl collar drapes elegantly down the front, and there are two slips at the bottom that run fairly high up. The slips give this sweater a great deal of movement, which adds to the effortlessly boho-chic vibe. It comes in three different colors — dark heather grey, light beige and a deep maroon shade. All of these options will team well with any outfit that’s in your closet. In fact, its versatility is at the top of the list of exactly why this is a must-have.

Get the Leith Longline Open Cardigan (originally $69) on sale for just $41, available at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that this Leith sweater is “very soft” and “flattering,” adding that it can keep you “warm but not overheated on a chilly spring night.” Yes, that is quite literally the definition of the ideal transitional cardigan, and it’s about to be a crucial part of our pre-spring style haul.

In terms of fit, reviewers note that this sweater runs true to size, so you should be fine sticking to your usual. Further descriptions state that this sweater is “long and fabulous” and that “it fits great and looks amazing.” One shopper even said that they wish that Leith made this cardigan in more colors so that they could buy them all! This is clearly becoming every shopper’s staple sweater, and we have a feeling that this cardigan might become your new go-to piece as well!

See it: Get the Leith Longline Open Cardigan (originally $69) on sale for just $41, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Leith and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!