Despite the much-anticipated season change officially on the horizon, it’s still not time to pack away your warm clothing. Whether you prefer billowing coats or furry boots, there is still ample opportunity to get your cozy on — just look at the forecast for the weekend! Of course, some parts of the country have warmed up a bit. With that in mind, bomber jackets are a lightweight outerwear option that’s both stylish and functional. Need an update to your collection? We found a Levi’s bomber jacket on Amazon — and it’s somehow 74% off right now!

This Levi’s Women’s Relaxed Bomber Jacket is versatile enough to become a new closet staple you’ll wear year-round. The jacket features 100% polyester material makeup and comes with two lower welt hand pockets. It’s the perfect piece to wear during the transitional winter-to-spring seasonal shift!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Relaxed Bomber Jacket for $32 (was $120) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 15, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this jacket, throw it on with your favorite jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed vibe. For a more elevated approach, you can rock it with a maxi skirt and heels for an edgy street-style aesthetic. In terms of variety, this jacket comes in four colors and has an XS to XXL size range.

While discussing and gushing over this garment, an Amazon shopper said, “It has a great weight (warm but not too heavy), fits true to size and is a great style (I love the bold zipper). I’m very happy with this jacket.”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “Nice and comfy. This jacket goes with everything. I have long arms and the length is good on me.” One more Amazon customer added, “The fit is kind of loose, so if you want a snug jacket, size down. The material is very nice and sheen. It’s surprisingly warm. I can wear it in fall, spring, and some winter weather. I get lots of compliments.”

Though we’re almost to the finish line of the winter season, finding a good bomber jacket is always a good idea — and you can snag this top-rated Levi’s pick for a steal!

