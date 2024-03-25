Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hidden gem alert! We were just perusing the sale section of Amazon — as we often do — and spotted a deal so good, we immediately had to share it with the world. We’re talking Levi’s. We’re talking free shipping on Prime. We’re talking massive markdowns!

This cropped crew neck we just spotted has deals soaring up to and over 50% off — with a couple of sizes even over 70% off! This is the type of piece you can wear year round in different ways, so let’s get you one ASAP!

Get the Levi’s Graphic Carla Raw Cut Crew (originally $60) now starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

This crew-neck sweatshirt is made of a cotton blend and has a relaxed but not baggy fit. The shoulder seams are dropped just slightly, and the cropped hem is raw but not frayed. It balances the line between elevated street style and comfy loungewear with the utmost finesse!

This is actually a graphic sweatshirt, though it’s a little more minimal than other designs. In front, you’ll simply see a small logo tag in the bottom corner. One sleeve also features the word “original.” The back has the largest design detail, spelling out “Levi’s California” down the spine!

This cutoff crew is available in two colors: black, of course, and a warm tan. Both extremely versatile and wearable! Adding this sweatshirt to your outfit will be amazingly easy. It can be the base of your outfit too!

For chilly spring mornings and summer nights, pair this crew with denim shorts and sneakers or a skort and ballet flats. When the weather really cools down again, it can go with jeans, leather leggings, wide-leg trousers — the works. We can’t guarantee it will still be on sale (or available at all) by that point though, so make sure to nab this deal now if you want it!

