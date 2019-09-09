



Ending things with a significant other can be so hard. Not because we’re leaving them behind — good riddance to that — but because we don’t want to have to give their things back, especially their comfy and oversized clothing!

The thing is, though, when we keep our ex’s clothing, it ends up reminding us of them — and we’d rather not have to deal with that, right? So what if there were a way to keep an oversized jacket from an ex, for example, without the ex ever actually existing in the first place? It’s possible, and it’s all thanks to Levi’s. The sale price on this jacket has Us falling more in love than we ever were with our ex!

This Ex-Boyfriend denim jacket is everything good about an ex’s jacket without any of the bad — hence why it has more than 100 glowing reviews. Shoppers are highly recommending it to each other, calling the quality “far superior to any other denim.” They say it’s “the fit that [they] have always dreamed of” and is “the perfect amount of oversized” with a vintage style and feel that’s sending them head over heels. One called it “a must for every wardrobe,” and another explained why: because it’s “so easy to throw on and make any outfit complete!”

This jacket’s style was inspired by menswear but designed for women. Don’t get it confused with a traditional boyfriend fit, though — this is different. It’s a little bigger, a little longer, and a little looser, with an “extra-relaxed” silhouette. It’s not like throwing on a paper bag, though. It’s structured to flatter and its 100% cotton material is super soft!

This jacket has a front button closure, as well as long sleeves with button cuffs that we can always choose to roll up. More buttons? More buttons. We’ll find them at the chest flap pockets too, as well as in the back at the waist tabs, which allow us to adjust the fit of the elongated hem!

This jacket also features a point collar, welt pockets at the sides and contrast topstitching details. Make sure to check out Wisdom Teeth, the faded, medium blue wash currently on sale, because this version also has extra cool zippers at the sides! Looking for a different wash? Check out Concrete Indigo and Neu Blue as well while they’re still available!

Unlike with our ex, we never want to go anywhere without this jacket. It adds an “instant, easy edge” to any look, and it really doesn’t require a second thought. It just goes with everything! How could we ever break up with something so perfect that’s always elevating us, all the while keeping us in our comfort zone? With this trucker jacket, we’re starting to think that all things are truly possible.

Nabbing a denim jacket this good for $30 off, especially from such a renowned and well-known brand like Levi’s, is a rarity in shopping — and we’re not letting it pass us by. We’re swiping right, no doubt. We think this is the start of a beautiful new relationship!

