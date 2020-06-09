These Pull-On Levi’s Denim Shorts Feel Just Like Gym Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, at this point we all know about denim shorts that look like denim shorts — but aren’t really denim shorts. You know what we mean? The kind that gets you that denim look without the tight, stiff feel…or the wedgies. We said it! These types of shorts seem really appealing at first, but the reality is a lot of them come with their own slew of issues.

A lot of denim-look shorts tend to wrinkle up super easily or look extremely baggy, or maybe the hems refuse to roll up. That, or the hems roll up in a funky way after being folded imperfectly and have to be ironed flat. Ugh. Just when you think you’ve found one solution, you realize you already need another. We have that new one ready for you though, and this time, you won’t need a replacement. We’re talking Levi’s, after all!

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Mid-Rise Pull-On Shorts starting at just $21 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shorts are made of a cotton blend with stretch so the fabric hugs your figure, grazing your curves just right to accentuate and flatter. They are pull-on, so they are already easier than having to deal with a zip fly and button, and there’s a skinny drawstring for a cute accent!

These Levi’s have a mid-rise fit and pre-rolled cuffs that won’t start to ruffle or unfold just because you moved ever so slightly. These may be a different version of regular jean shorts, but you’ll still find the features you didn’t want to lose, such as pockets at the sides and in back — functional ones!

These shorts’ incredibly soft fabric comes in two shades of blue: a lighter one called Clear Lake and a darker hue called Sea View. Both feature a little bit of fading to really give you that full-on denim effect, but the fabric and fit will remind you more of comfy gym shorts than your typical summer shorts. It’s hard to go wrong with that!

There’s nothing like finally finding your holy grail when it comes to a piece of clothing you’ll wear day after day — with basically any top in your wardrobe and any pair of shoes waiting by the door. Or, really, there’s nothing like wearing that holy grail — so place your order today!

