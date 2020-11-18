This Daily Immunity Booster Can Help You Ward Off Winter Colds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter isn’t just coming at this point — it’s officially upon Us! While it’s still technically fall, the weather outside says otherwise — especially if you’re located in the northeast.

Naturally, this is the time of year when we’re most prone to illness — but no one’s trying to get sick in 2020! On top of common colds and the threat of the flu, the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing. While promising news of a vaccine is on the horizon, it’s more important than ever to stay safe on a daily basis. In the meantime, we can help ourselves out by boosting our immune systems with supplements like this mix from LifeToGo!

We know that you’re probably aware of this, but we have to remind you that there’s no definitive way to ward off illness. Using this immunity supplement is merely a means of helping your immune system function better. Best of all, it’s incredibly easy to take! This supplement comes individually wrapped into daily portions that you can mix into your morning glass of water. It has the flavor of pink lemonade, so drinking it won’t be a chore because it tastes sweet and refreshing. It’s the ideal way to get your morning started!

The formula of this booster includes zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, elderberry extract (which is a natural antioxidant) and ample amounts of vitamin C! These ingredients combine to create a powerful daily supplement that may seriously improve your chances of being able to fight off illness. But just taking this supplement daily won’t cut it — you should still be staying safe by social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask.

You can buy a one-time 30-day supply, or save by subscribing and receive a new monthly stash delivered to you on a recurring schedule! If you’re not sure which option you want to go for, just give the first 30 days a try and see if it fits into your daily routine. But we assure you that this will only take up a couple of extra seconds of your day, as it’s all pre-measured and ready to roll. You can also throw these packets into your purse and shake the powder up in a water bottle if you’re on the go! The choice is yours — and we’re choosing to build our immune health this season.

