LifeToGo Is Proud To Partner With The Mental Health Coalition

After the trials and tribulations of the last year, many of Us are making mental health a priority. With that in mind, LifeToGo just launched a new line of immunity-boosting gummies including Immunity + Echinacea, Apple Cider Vinegar and Black Elderberry gummies. Best of all, one percent of gross sales of the gummies product line will support a new partnership with The Mental Health Coalition a passionate group of influential organizations, brands and individuals who have joined forces to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness.

“LifeToGo is proud to contribute a percent of sales, media and additional resources to support The Mental Health Coalition and its partner organizations,” said LifeToGo Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, Lisa Pounds. “We are committed to helping people improve their health and wellbeing from the inside out and hope that our new line of gummies provides a convenient and easy solution for consumers to start to practice their own daily self-care routines.”

The partnership with The Mental Health Coalition kicks-off as the world approaches The World Health Organization’s Self Care Day, Saturday, July 24. LifeToGo has launched a dedicated landing page with content, resources and information about The Mental Health Coalition, its members and programs.

“A central aspect of wellness is self-care, and although it can easily get neglected, it is as essential as food and water. The Roadmap to Self-Care that we created in partnership with LifetoGo serves as a tool for individuals to move past roadblocks and toward taking better care of themselves,” said the Mental Health Coalition’s Head of Research Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie. “As self-care comes in many different forms, partnerships like this one reflect the importance of holistic wellness and the integration of physical and mental health. Given the broader context we’ve all just lived through and continue to live in, this is more important than ever.

The new line of immunity-boosting gummies builds on the success of LifeToGo’s line of vitamin drink mixes launched in 2020. The new products, provide convenient options for the growing number of consumers looking to maximize their health and protect against illness.

