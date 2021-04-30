These Mother’s Day Gifts Will Help Make Mom’s Life a Little Easier

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Every year when Mother’s Day comes around, we struggle to find the perfect gift. Who can relate? This time, we’re looking for practical presents designed to make our mom’s life just a little bit easier. You know, something that can help her relax or a gadget that can make day-to-day life more comfortable!

Interested? We have four amazing gift ideas lined up that are bound to be hits on Mother’s Day and beyond. Keep reading if you still need to snag something for the special lady in your life!

This Wi-Fi Compatible Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner takes all the work out of this tedious chore — a.k.a. the ultimate gift for mom! Instead of devoting a hefty portion of her busy day to clean up the carpets and floors, she can just turn this vacuum on and let it work its magic. It’s also connected through an app so that she can turn it on and off no matter where she is in the house!

Get the Eufy RoboVac 35C with free shipping for $300, available from LifeToGo!

This Vibrating Massage Roller

Don’t all moms deserve a break? That’s exactly what this massager is for! It’s perfect for post-workout muscle relief or general stress relief. You can position the massager to assist with the areas that have the most tension, which will ease any aches and pains.

Get the Power Plate | Power Plate Roller (Red) with free shipping for $100, available from LifeToGo!

These Powerful Wireless Headphones

Wireless headphones might not be an item that mom will think to buy for herself, which is what makes them the sweetest gift! They’re truly a game-changer — she can walk around and listen to her favorite music or podcasts without holding a phone. They especially come in handy when working out or running errands!

Get the SoundCore | Liberty 2 Pro Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones with free shipping for $150, available from LifeToGo!

This Instant Coffee Sampler Pack

If your mom is a huge coffee drinker, this sampler pack is an outstanding gift! These packets provide strong cups of joe in just a matter of seconds. Mix them with either hot or cold water — no brewing necessary! These packets can help your mom’s day get started a lot quicker.

Get the STRONG Coffee | Sampler Pack with free shipping for $20, available from LifeToGo!

Looking for more? Check out all of the tech, health and wellness products available from LifeToGo!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!