LifeToGo Just Dropped New Tech Products to Make Your Life Easier

Whether you’re a fan of technology or not, no one can deny that there are products which can significantly make our lives easier and more comfortable. LifeToGo knows how important technology can be in terms of quality-of-life improvements, which is why they just launched a selection of curated essentials that are sure to change the game!

With that in mind, we picked out our five absolute favorites from their new vertical. Whether you’re a neat freak, an audiophile or always running out of battery, these products can help you out tremendously!

This Automatic Wireless Mini Vacuum

Let’s be honest — who has time to vacuum every single day? Keep your space tidy at all times with this smart robot vac, that’s easily controlled via Bluetooth. You can change the mode to adjust to different surfaces in your home for a spotless clean every time!

Get the Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge with Smart Dynamic Navigation for $350, available from LifeToGo!

These Studio-Quality Noise Cancelling Headphones

These are said to be some of the most comfortable over-ear headphones out there. They’re ultra-light and designed to wear for longer periods of time. You also have the option to choose between different noise-cancelling modes to fit your preference!

Get the Anker | Soundcore – Life Tune Noise Cancelling Headphones for $80, available from LifeToGo!

This Quick-Charging Portable Battery

This portable charger is the perfect size for everyday emergencies. It’s super sleek and around the approximate size of a standard smartphone, so it can fit into nearly any handbag!

Get the Anker | PowerCore III Sense 10K Wireless Portable Charger for $40, available from LifeToGo!

This Powerful Portable Speaker

This speaker is seriously cool — it has built-in LED lights that actually change colors and speeds according to what song is on! It’s Bluetooth compatible and can play for up to 18 hours after a full charge. Plus, it’s waterproof, which will be ideal for summer trips to the beach!

Get the Soundcore Rave Neo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $100, available from LifeToGo!

This Dual-Action Portable Charger

This charger is amazing because you can plug it into an outlet and keep it fully charged to use wirelessly. It has both a lightening port and a USB that can be used to charge two devices at once. Plus, it holds 23 hours of power!

Get the Anker | PowerCore Fusion 10K Portable Battery and Wall Charger for $80, available from LifeToGo!

