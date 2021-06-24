On the Road Again? Pack These Essentials From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Hitting the road this summer? Before you roll out, make sure your packing list is complete with all the necessities needed to enjoy road trip season. Whether you’re headed to the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, the crisp mountain air of Colorado or Florida’s soothing shores, take these tech and fitness items along for the ride.

Eufy RoboVac HomeVac

Spills are inevitable on a road trip. Keep it clean with the Eufy RoboVac HomeVac. The cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is lightweight and charges via USB, so it will always be ready to pick up life’s little messes.

Get the Eufy RoboVac HomeVac for $54.99 at LifeToGo!

Anker PowerCore Metro Essential

Long car rides call for lots of on-the-road entertainment. Keep up with Instagram, YouTube and your favorite podcast with Anker Chargers. The PowerCore Metro Essential provides up to 96 hours of power for use over extended periods, while the two USB Type-A ports and PowerIQ deliver charge rapidly to two devices at once.

Get the Anker PowerCore Metro Essential for $42.97 at LifeToGo!

SoundCore Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Get a break from classic road trip sing-alongs with SoundCore Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. The adjustable padded headband and memory-foam ear cushions are made with durable soft leather and the active noise cancellation reduces external noises for a purer musical experience when traveling or in loud environments.

Get the SoundCore Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $79.99 at LifeToGo!

Power Plate Pulse

Logging long days in the car or on the hiking trail? Give your muscles a little TLC with the Power Plate Pulse. The portable handheld massager reduces pain, promotes blood flow and fascia release and packs easily.

Get the Power Plate Pulse for $249.99 at LifeToGo!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!