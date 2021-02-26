These 6 Affordable Items Are Essential for Any Ski Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Planning a vacation is tricky right now. As non-essential travel is currently not recommended by the CDC, it’s important to make sure you’re not putting yourself — or others — at risk. Luckily, the winter season does present opportunities to go skiing or snowboarding!

Heading out on the slopes is an outdoor activity, and it’s not necessarily a social one. For the most part, you’ll likely stay with your pod — and the sport itself is inherently distanced. Plus, many mountains may be in driving distance from your home — so there’s no need for you to take public transportation. If you’re thinking about embarking on a ski vacation, make sure you have everything you need. If you’re not sure about what to pack, we have six useful suggestions for you below!

This Portable Charger

Keeping your phone fully charged at all times is a must in everyday life — but it’s especially true if you’re planning to be on the slopes for extended periods of time. In case of emergency, having an accessible device is key. Plus, you may want to listen to your favorite tunes on the mountain!

Get the Anker | PowerCore III Sense 10K Wireless Portable Charger for $40, available from LifeToGo!

This Seriously Handy Oxygen Support

This may not be what you would normally pack, but trust Us, these oxygen cans can definitely come in handy. If you’re in the midst of a strenuous activity like skiing or snowboarding, you may experience shortness of breath. That’s where this product is effective! It helps replenish your oxygen levels and may make you feel rejuvenated too.

Get the Boost Oxygen | THINK TANK™ for $10, available from LifeToGo!

These Fueling Protein Bars

If you need a quick pick-me-up while out on the mountain, these energy bars are excellent to have on hand. They can fit in your jacket pocket and come in delicious flavors! The variety pack is our top pick — there’s something for everyone.

Get the Thunderbird Top 5 MIX pack for $31, available from LifeToGo!

This Essential Face Mask Set

Having extra face masks on you is always a good idea — you can never have too many. We love this affordable five-pack because they offer you protection, and come in tons of fun prints!

Get the Fabric Face Mask set for $15, available from LifeToGo!

This Energizing and Convenient Coffee

Going skiing or snowboarding means early mornings. It can be hard to get moving before sunrise! These coffee packets are the ultimate way to jumpstart your day.

Get the STRONG Coffee | Daybreaker (15 Single Serve Packets) for $45, available from LifeToGo!

These Immunity-Boosting Packets

It’s important to keep your immune system working overtime — especially while traveling. Even before COVID-19, traveling always made vacationers more prone to illness. These single-serve packets may help you avoid getting sick, plus they can also help you stay extra energized on the slopes!

Get the Immunity + Energy Vitamin Drink Mix — 30-Pack for $18, available from LifeToGo!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the health, wellness and other products available from LifeToGo!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!