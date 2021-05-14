Upgrade Your Summer Getaway With These Beach Bag Essentials

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

We all deserve a beach trip this summer, and if you’re lucky enough to live close to a body of water, it’s time to step up your game. That means packing the ultimate beach bag with all of the essentials.

Not sure where to start — or feel like something crucial is missing from your checklist? Check out some suggestions below to make your beach day the best one yet!

This Waterproof Speaker

Obviously, great tunes are a must for any beach trip. This speaker gives you a top-quality surround sound experience, plus it’s waterproof — so you won’t have to stress if it makes contact with any waves. You can also connect to the speaker wirelessly and use the SoundCore app to customize your listening experience!

Get the SoundCore | Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker, with IPX7 Waterproof Protection and 360° Sound with free shipping for $70, available from LifeToGo!

These Delicious, All-Natural Bars

If you’re packing a bag of snacks for the beach, you don’t want to lug around a bunch of food that could go bad in the heat. These bars are the best quick bite to have on hand if you get hungry while soaking in all that the beach has to offer!

Get the Thunderbird | Texas Maple Pecan – Box of 12 Bars (originally $35) on sale with free shipping for $28, available from LifeToGo!

This Supportive Multivitamin

This might not be something that you should necessarily bring to the beach, but before you get the day going, it’s definitely wise to take your vitamins. This option is great because it includes a special blend of herbs that can help kick up your energy in the morning — and keep you going all day long!

Get the Performance Inspired (PI) | Whole Food Multi Vitamin with free shipping for $28, available from LifeToGo!

This Energizing Oxygen Boost

This might seem like a surprising item to pack for the beach, but these oxygen supplements can seriously come in handy. Beach days are filled with tons of activities, and you want to be present for every minute! That’s where Boost Oxygen comes into play — it can help re-energize your body. Plus, it can work as a great hangover cure if you need a little pick-me-up!

Get the Boost Oxygen | Large Mixed Pack | Supplemental Oxygen with free shipping for $57, available from LifeToGo!

