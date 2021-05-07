Upgrade Your Music Experience With These Pro-Quality Headphones

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

If you’re a person who loves and appreciates music, you’re in need of the right pair of headphones to soak it all in. Sure, you could just go about your daily life with the headphones that your smartphone might have come with, but why not upgrade your listening experience?

Any audiophile will appreciate these excellent headphones that are now available from LifeToGo! They’re all wireless, which definitely makes life easier — and they offer both in-ear and over-the-ear headphone styles. Whichever you choose completely depends on your preference! Here’s the thing: Any one of these headphone sets will sound far superior to many other options on the market. All that’s left to do is create the most iconic playlist possible!

These Portable Earbuds

These earbuds are high quality and offer all of the portability in the world. They come with a handy case where they can be safely stowed — and just 10 minutes of charging will give you 90 minutes of listening time!

Get the Soundcore | Life Dot 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with free shipping for $50, available from LifeToGo!

These Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

If you truly want to drown out the sounds around you, these headphones are a must-have. The design extends all the way around your ears for maximum noise-cancelling efficiency, and they’re also incredibly comfortable for long periods of time. Airplane essential!

Get the Soundcore | Life Tune Noise Cancelling Headphones with free shipping for $80, available from LifeToGo!

These Studio-Quality In-Ear Headphones

Many in-ear headphones might not seem particularly powerful due to their small size, but this pair aims to change that notion! These earbuds are tiny, but their sound power is extremely impressive. If you want epic audio at all times, check out this set!

Get the SoundCore | Liberty 2 Pro Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones with free shipping for $150, available from LifeToGo!

These Bluetooth Headphones

These headphones are ideal if you’re looking for high-quality sound at an amazing price. They have a comfortable fit that’s perfect if you’re focusing on something else — be it work, chores around the house or an afternoon fitness session!

Get the SoundCore | Life 2 Neo High Bass Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with free shipping for $46, available from LifeToGo!

