Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like clockwork, as soon as the calendar enters May each year we’re bitten by a bug. Which bug, you ask? Well, of course, it’s the travel bug! There’s something special about hitting the road as the weather warms up. Plus there are so many holidays and special occasions to celebrate from May to September each year. Not to mention it’s a time when many of Us utilize our PTO to go on adventures at amusement parks or embark on a Euro girl summer.

Related: 15 Travel Outfits That’ll Get You Through Airport Security in a Flash How many times have you gone to the airport, gotten in the line for airport security, and then had to spend 20 minutes taking off various articles of clothing to get through the scanner? No underwire, certain types of jewelry are a no go, etc. You want to make the process as painless as possible, […]

If you’re anything like Us, you probably have a bit of difficulty when it comes to packing. We focus so much of our time sprucing up our wardrobe that we want to bring it with us wherever we go. It sounds great in theory, but it’s not all that practical, especially when you’re packing a small suitcase to check or a weekender bag. With that in mind, we searched for lightweight clothing essentials that won’t take up too much space when you’re packing and we found some great pieces. From flattering tops to flowy skirts, scroll ahead for our top picks!

Lightweight Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Silky tank tops like this Ekouaer find are so easy to pack, largely due to their lightweight fabric!

2. Florals ‘N Mesh: You won’t have any problems folding this floral print shirt. It’s made from a lightweight, chiffon-like fabric so it won’t take up too much space!

3. Crop Top: Sizes often play a large role in how much space something takes up in your suitcase. Slimming crop tops like this Reoria find are perfect for conserving space. Plus, they’re versatile enough to go with skirts, shorts, and trousers!

4. Work It: Work trips can happen at the drop of the hat. This flowy sleeveless blouse is an ideal option for office-appropriate looks on the go!

5. Gorgeous in Green: This emerald green blouse is a hit no matter if you’re opting for a casual look or a dressy one. Luckily, the short-sleeve top is so airy you can toss it onto the personal item you carry when flying!

Lightweight Bottoms

6. Short, Shorts: Raise your hand if you love rocking short, shorts. Thankfully they’re a summer staple that won’t take up too much space. This casual pair has an elastic waistband and a drawstring to cinch your waist. Best of all they come with light pleats that make them look dressy!

7. Palazzo Blues: These aren’t your average Palazzo pants. These flare-leg trousers have a unique abstract design sure to make you stand out in a crowd!

8. Athleisure, Please: Whether you’re working out or love the athleisure look, you’ll swoon over these capri pants that just so happen to be trending this summer!

9. Dainty Trousers: These lightweight trousers are made from a chiffon-like fabric, making them airy and easy to store!

10. Water-Resistant Shorties: There’s nothing like water-resistant clothing to keep you cool in warm temps or when unexpected rain hits the forecast. These shorts also have a quick-dry fabric!

11. Tropical Bouquet: If you love tropical flowers, you’ll be happy to fold these floral print shorts into your suitcase!

12. Boho Meets Paisley: Harem pants are so cozy. Despite their comfy fabric, these lightweight Boho-inspired haram pants are light and breathable!

Lightweight Dresses & Skirts

13. Silky Smooth: This all-black midi skirt is a staple year-round because of its versatility. You can pair it with stockings and a thick sweater in the winter and rock it with a sleeveless blouse now that we’re in the summer!

14. Mini Moment: You don’t have to worry about this mini dress taking up too much space. The short length makes it super easy to toss in a packing cube!

15. Boho Chic: A lot of Bohemian-inspired pieces have lots of fabric that makes them a bit difficult to pack. Thankfully, you can serve eclectic vibes and still have room left over with this floral skirt!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Cute Cover-Up: It doesn’t get much lighter than this maxi-length cover-up!