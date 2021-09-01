21 Lightweight Tops You’ll Wear Into Winter — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love wearing sweaters and coats when the weather cools down because of how warm and comfy they can be. They can also present a bit of a problem though. When you enter a building and the heat is blasting, it can feel like you walked straight into a volcano. This is when you need to make sure you have a lightweight top on under your layers so you can cool off — fast!

It can be a dangerous game not having enough lightweight tops in your wardrobe even when winter comes, which is why we’ve picked out 21 for you. Shop below and stay prepared for the heat, even as the seasons change!

21 Lightweight Tops You’ll Wear Into Winter

T-Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about oversized looks right now. This simple, solid Verdusa tee will be a wardrobe staple!

2. We Also Love: This SweatyRocks tee isn’t only cropped, but stylishly ripped. Even more breathability!

3. We Can’t Forget: Prefer a V-neck? This Everlane tee is the way to go. It’s made with 100% organic cotton!

Tank Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Feiersi tank has such a pretty floral pattern. The strappy neckline is what sold Us though!

5. We Also Love: Add a twist to your look with this Alo Yoga tank. We want one in every color!

6. We Can’t Forget: Who doesn’t love some tie-dye? Rock the timeless trend with this Adidas tank!

Camis

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We love a classic cami, but this Skims cami is irresistible. Its soft velour will keep you cozy while you keep cool!

8. We Also Love: This silk-blend Miqieer cami is a hit. Use it to dress up denim or to pair with a skirt and heels!

9. We Can’t Forget: The lace trim on this Astylish cami is so pretty. Clearly, not all camis have to be basic!

Blouses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This loose-fit Allimy blouse levels up your look with its split V-neckline. We love its subtle texture too!

11. We Also Love: This silky leopard Lulus blouse was already cool for having puff sleeves and a peplum hem. Its the unexpected open back that really seals the deal though!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Utyful blouse is always a favorite of ours. How would we not love those illusion mesh stripes?

Short-Sleeve Button-Ups

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This SweatyRocks top comes in the absolute cutest patterns. Mushrooms? Lemons? Leopards? Peaches? How can we choose?

14. We Also Love: You can keep things extra breathable with some linen. This Everlane top is an excellent choice, made of 100% linen!

15. We Can’t Forget: This dotted Adnee top is so great for work or play. Wear it with a pencil skirt or denim shorts!

Off-the-Shoulder Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We love how this INFITTY top keeps the off-the-shoulder look more casual. The button accents are just a very welcome bonus!

17. We Also Love: How cute is this Lulus crop top? The trendy pink gingham seriously makes Us want to wear this every day!

18. We Can’t Forget: This Asvivid top is incredibly popular on Amazon, and we can see why. The ruffled sleeves are so fluttery and chic!

Strapless Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This CMZ2005 top majorly elevates the classic tube top look. The dainty ruffle neckline is adorable!

20. We Also Love: Bandana-style tops are making a major return. This Floerns top proves why!

21. We Can’t Forget: Keep things simple and classic in this LAGSHIAN tube top. So affordable too!

