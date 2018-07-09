Long days can take a toll on your complexion but that doesn’t mean you can’t look camera-ready using this Duchess Meghan and Lili Reinhart skincare go-to: Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch.

Both on-screen and off, Lili Reinhart has the glowy look down. The Riverdale star has been open about her struggle with acne and how she takes care of her skin, so when she revealed the products she uses to get her glow on despite a breakout, we stopped to take notes. Covering up blemishes is no easy feat and the actress has a foolproof system she uses for hers.

In a video for Vogue, Reinhart revealed she uses Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch as a brightening concealer.

“My skin breaks out all the time, whether I’m filming or not,” she revealed. “I have a little bit of foundation on, but I’m going to go ahead and cover my zits.”

She used the concealer over her foundation and dabbed it on any existing blemishes. That’s it!

Reinhart isn’t the only one to love the concealer. Duchess Meghan revealed on her now-defunct blog that she uses the concealer because “it blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive.”

It’s no wonder the iconic concealer has such a cult celebrity following. The tube is almost like a magic wand, with a brush applicator that instantly brightens your complexion. Touche Éclat brings light to the face and lifts your features and can be used as either a highlighter or as a concealer.

Want to copy the Riverdale star’s look? Pick up your own Touche Éclat for just $38! All ten radiant shades are available!

