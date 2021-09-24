Shoppers Say This $20 Retinol Cream Treatment Beats Their $75+ Serums

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re sick of spending tons of money on pricey skincare products, you’re officially in the right place! Now, let’s get one thing straight: We don’t want to knock higher-end treatments, because some are seriously worth every penny (we’re looking at you, La Mer). That said, if you want to find more affordable products that measure up, we’re here to help.

Anti-aging treatments in particular can get pretty exorbitant, especially as they often require buying the same item multiple times in a year. Interested in an alternative? Some shoppers out there who are sick of spending over $100 every time they shop skincare claim this $20 retinol cream has been a total game-changer!

This anti-aging moisturizer contains maximum strength retinol, which is a common ingredient that’s used to help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, as well as prevent them from forming in the first place. It’s never too early to start worrying about signs of aging, and using a moisturizer like this one may help you get ahead of the curve! The formula also includes botanical hyaluronic acid, which helps to keep the skin extra moisturized and plump.

Shoppers say that they have tried serums that cost $75 or more, and have found that these costly products don’t beat the results that this retinol cream has delivered! Their skin feels “tight” and has a “healthy glow” thanks to the help of this moisturizer. Once they established a routine and stuck with this product for a number of months, they were truly astonished with how much of an impact a $20 purchase was able to have on their skin.

To get the most out of this moisturizer, use it twice daily in the morning and at night before bed. Consistency is key! You don’t have to dramatically change your routine and can still use your go-to serums and toners before applying this moisturizer, but be sure that you’re using some form of SPF to keep your skin protected from sun damage. If you invest time into this product, you might get the same “miracle” results that shoppers are reporting — and save major dollars in the process!

See it: Get the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream 1.7 oz for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

