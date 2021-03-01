This Adorable Mock-Neck Top Is Made for the Winter-to-Spring Transition

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially March, and we can already feel a slight change in the air. We’re at the beginning of the winter-to-spring transition, which brings such exciting energy — can’t you just smell the warm weather rolling in? While we can expect temperatures to rise over the next few weeks, it’s a notoriously unpredictable time of year.

The struggle to get dressed is real. Some days are rainy and humid, and others are brisk and dry. The name of the game is layering, and we’re in the market for pieces that fit the bill — like this simple short-sleeve top from LIYOHON!

Get the LIYOHON Women’s Casual Plain T-Shirt Mock/Turtle Neck Half Sleeve Top for $26, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Consider this top an upgraded version of a basic T-shirt. It’s made from an ultra-soft knit material and has a mock neckline that’s ideal for tricky transitional temps. You can layer it with so many different types of jackets or sweaters, and it’s the ultimate foundation for your March ensembles.

Another plus? This top is more fitted than your typical tee and offers some chic feminine touches. The sleeves extend to the elbows, and the mock neck hits at the ideal spot! Oh, and it comes in a slew of chic shades, which is always a such a win.

This is the type of top that you can wear anywhere — seriously! It can be styled for practically every location under the sun. You can pair it with jeans for a casual look, tuck it into a high-waisted pencil skirt for a professional vibe or team it with some leggings if you’re relaxing at home. The versatility is limitless, and if you’re tired of wearing your everyday tees, this can instantly upgrade your look! As we all grapple with the in-between weather, let’s make things a little easier by having a reliable (and stylish) top on deck!

