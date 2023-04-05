Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has a different opinion about what comes first when it’s time for some glam. After skincare, many of us opt for a primer, while others reach straight for foundation. Meanwhile, some people swear by starting with eyeshadow before anything else so they can worry less about glittery fallout. For Lizzo, however, the answer is different!

Ever think about starting with your eyebrows before moving on to the rest of your routine? The “About Damn Time” songstress recently inspired Us to change things up. We instantly recognized her dual-purpose pencil of choice too!

Get the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Lizzo, who’s amazingly open about some of her favorite products, recently dropped a new “get ready with me” video on her TikTok while prepping for a dinner. After adding a skirt over her swimsuit and moving through some quick skincare, she got started on makeup. She brought out special guest Alexx Mayo, her trusted makeup artist and “glam master” to help provide some tips!

“Why do we do brows first?” the “Truth Hurts” singer asked, beginning by brushing out her brows with the spoolie side of the pencil. Mayo explained, “We do brows first to really just give us that eye frame. It really shapes the face. And really, when you have a good brow, you can do anything at this point.”

As Mayo spoke, Lizzo also swapped to the other side of the pencil to add some drawn-in strands for the perfect fullness and arch!

This “ultra-defining” brow pencil is actually a personal favorite of ours. The brush is the best of the best, and the skinny tip helps create a natural look rather than blocky brows. We love how it’s a twist-up tip too so we don’t need to always have a sharpener on hand. Plus, there’s a great shade range!

One more bonus is that this eyebrow pencil claims to deliver 12 hours of waterproof, budge-proof wear, so you shouldn’t need to worry about smudging or fading throughout your day. A few swipes, a few brushes and you’re good to go!

