90% of Users Saw a Reduction in Their Dark Spots With This Serum

You can cover up dark spots or hyperpigmentation with a trusty foundation, but who wants to cake on makeup every single day? Not Us! If you’re looking to help make discoloration on your skin less prominent, this serum from Urban Skin Rx is a solid product to try.

The serum is reportedly super potent, and the results from a clinical trial speak for themselves. After six weeks of regular use, studies concluded that 90% of the women participating felt their dark spots appeared much less visible. Knowing how stubborn dark spots are, this is fantastic news! With that in mind, we had to find out more about this serum to see if it deserves a spot in our daily routine. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Urban Skin Rx® Retinol Rapid Repair and Dark Spot Treatment for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

As we mentioned, this features a particularly powerful formula. Any type of dark spot on the skin may benefit from this elixir, including pesky acne scars and sun damage. If you have uneven skin texture as well, this may help give you a smoother complexion which feels baby soft! Using kojic acid as an exfoliating agent helps you reveal a complexion which looks and feels brand new, and there are a slew of other ingredients which may assist with a few other common concerns.

This serum is also powered by retinol, which is ideal for targeting fine lines and wrinkles. You can use this on the face and neck area so you start radiating youthful and radiant energy on all fronts. With all of the different benefits the serum addresses, you can imagine how popular it must be. But of course, we have to remind all readers to take proper precautions when you first start incorporating this product into your life. Start by using it every other night to allow your skin to grow accustomed to the formula — and then after two or three weeks, you can begin using it daily. Consistently apply a moisturizer afterwards and make sure you’re relying on an SPF in the daylight hours, even though this is a nighttime treatment. If you follow these cautionary steps, shoppers say the serum will give you the flawless skin you’ve always wanted. Make sure to consult with a dermatologist if you have any sensitivity concerns!

