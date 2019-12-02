This Set Is the Secret to Soft Skin in the Wintertime — On Sale!





For anyone who has a beauty obsession like Us, you’ve probably spent hours (or years!) curating your skincare cocktail to perfection. By now, many of us have it down — and we’re not looking to mix it up anytime soon and disrupt the balance we’ve achieved.

But of course, we all know that skincare must evolve throughout the year. Just when we think we have our routine set in stone, the weather does a dramatic shift. Yes, Mother Nature is here to rain on our parade and ruin our skin! What are we to do? For a quick fix, we can turn to this all-inclusive set that’s everything we (and especially our hands) need right now.

Grab the L’Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Mini Set (originally $58) now with prices starting at just $38+ FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This season, let’s give our skin the TLC it totally deserves, and turn to the L’Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Mini Set. This all-inclusive collection relies on eight miracle workers — not just one simple lotion to get the job done. According to reviewers, it’s the “perfect set,” that many of them even recommended “gifting” too — which is also incredibly convenient given this time of year!

Within this eight-piece set, almost every single product includes either shea butter or almond (or both)! These two ingredients are commonly known for nourishing and softening our skin — and with the temperatures dropping daily? This will be the secret weapon to keep our hands, feet and everything else in between moisturized and protected. This is the key to silky-smooth skin no matter what Mother Nature has in store!

Honestly, this is all sounding a bit too good to be true. With two hand creams, one foot cream and one body cream, what could we possibly be missing? Only the other half of the set, of course.

You’ll also receive a cleansing foam, shower oil, shower gel and essential water too! Additionally, these products all feature Immortelle. This anti-aging ingredient is great for anyone who’s looking to turn back the hands of time and do so in an extremely hydrating manner. Plus, with full-sized and travel-sized versions we can use any (or all) of these products from the luxury of our own home — or take them on the road!

Whether you’re heading home for the holidays or off on vacation, this all-in-one set is key for the cold-weather season!

