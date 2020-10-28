This Cozy Sherpa Vest Is the Ideal Lightweight Fall Layer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the early stages of fall, it’s hard to decide which outerwear to rock. Our leather jackets may not be warm enough, but we’re still weeks away from dusting off our puffer coats! In fact, the sun is shining outside and we may not be ready to start heavy-duty layering just yet.

Until the temperatures drop dramatically, we will continue to rock lightweight layers that won’t overheat Us in October and November. Not sure where to start? A sherpa vest like this one from LOMON is absolutely perfect!

Get the LOMON Women’s Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Jacket Lightweight Vest for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



This cozy vest is made from a fuzzy sherpa material that’s featured on the outside and inside, which adds great warmth to the chest area. Wearing a vest is a wise move during transitional weather because you still have breathability in the arm area, and you’re less likely to get sweat stains. Major plus!

This is the ideal vest to wear over long-sleeve tops, but it can still be layered over thinner knits as well. This vest has a wide collar that can remain upright if you zip the closure to the top. It also has two pockets on each side of the hips which can be used to keep your hands warm.

This vest comes in a large plaid print, and it’s available in a slew of different shades. We think the plaid complements the fall and winter vibes, but the options don’t stop there! You can get the vest in tie-dye, camo and plenty of solid hues if those fit more with your sense of style.

Reviewers say that these vests are outrageously soft and “one of the fuzziest” sherpa pieces they have ever owned! It comes highly recommended from multiple shoppers, who strongly believe we all need to invest in the best. It’s a layering sensation!

