



The fall season is quickly approaching, which means that we’ll have to deal with cooler temperatures and some cloudier days. We’re definitely not complaining — we love the look and feel of fall and are excited to jump right into the new season!

As the weather changes, so does our wardrobe. Before you know it we’re going to need to start grabbing a jacket to wear before we head out to work or dinner. On the days when we need to throw something over our outfit and we want to go for a look that’s chic and eternally classic, this staple trench coat is the perfect way to go.

If you are on the hunt for the perfect trench coat to wear for the fall season, this Double-Breasted Hooded Trench Coat might be exactly what you need. This coat was made by London Fog exclusively for Macy’s so you can’t get it anywhere else! Right now you can get this trench for 40% off! But you have to act fast as this flash sale is available for 48 hours only — so order it at this amazing discounted price while you still can!

See it: Get the London Fog Double-Breasted Hooded Trench Coat (originally $200) for just $120 from Macy’s! Offer ends on September 7, 2019 and is an online exclusive.

You truly can’t go wrong with a classic trench coat, and this one from London Fog is the epitome of timeless. It’s a classic double-breasted style trench that also has a hood for when you need to protect your hair when it’s raining. It’s coated, which makes it water resistant — always a plus — and has vintage-looking buttons running down the front that sends this coat’s classic look over the top.

The best part about this coat is that it comes in so many different colors — nine to be exact! The range of colors makes it possible for this trench to fit anybody’s style and taste. If you want the classic British look you might want to pick up this coat up in the staple tan color. If you want to go for a sleeker look, the black or burgundy colors might be the right choice. If you’re trying to make a statement with this trench you can go for the chili red color or the dusty pink — or even the titanium greenish color! There’s so many options it’s literally impossible for someone to not like at least one of these colors.

Shoppers love the classic look of this London Fog trench and are leaving it rave reviews. One wrote that this coat “is exactly what I was looking for” and added that it’s the “perfect cut and excellent quality.” Another shopper called this jacket a “wardrobe staple” and said that they “have been searching for the perfect black trench coat and finally found it!” They noted that the “hood is removable” which is awesome, and that the “fabric and construction exceed the price of this coat.”

One thing to look out for is knowing which size to order. A lot of shoppers warn that this coat runs large, so you might want to go down a size or two for that it fits just right. Otherwise, you are definitely making the right choice by ordering this London Fog trench, and make sure to grab it for this amazing price while you still can!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



