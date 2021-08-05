Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tank tops, cami dresses and short-sleeve tees — we love you, but we’re already looking ahead toward the fall. We’re ready to start transitioning to longer-sleeve pieces instead. Maybe the weather isn’t quite ready to cool down yet, but that’s why we’re out to find long-sleeve pieces that can work for multiple seasons.

We’ve picked out 17 long-sleeve pieces that fit the bill. They’re all affordable, they’re all cute as cute can be and they’re all available to purchase online right now. Act fast before your faves sell out!

17 Long-Sleeve Pieces That Work for Both Summer and Fall

Long-Sleeve Tees

1. This Goodthreads tee is actually made of a linen and modal blend to keep things light and breathable!

2. With a dark backdrop for fall and flowers for summer, this Life Is Good graphic tee is a multi-seasonal, casual essential!

3. This soft and simple Bella Canvas tee can be draped off one shoulder for effortless style points!

4. This floral AWULIFFAN tunic top is flowy and fun. It has that number of reviews for a reason!

Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirts

5. This Asylish button-up has easygoing, beachy vibes to its look — and it comes in great colors!

6. We simply adore the Peter Pan collar of this Allegra K chiffon top!

7. This HOTAPEI shirt has a stylish nonchalance about it, and we adore the monochromatic leopard pattern!

8. A denim button-up is a must, always! This Wrangler snap shirt is an undeniable classic!

Long-Sleeve Blouses

9. With its relaxed fit and slight puff of the sleeves, we’re calling this Nautica blouse a closet essential for 2021 and beyond!

10. This pom pom-dotted Blooming Jelly blouse is so cute, but it becomes a must-have when you look closely at the sheer sleeves and their cuffs!

11. This Lucky Brand tie-dye peasant blouse has a summery look that reminds Us of relaxing out on a boat, but it would easily work with some dark, distressed jeans and booties too!

12. This tiered PRETTYGARDEN blouse has such a cute little ruffle collar and matching details throughout!

13. Calling all boho babes! This patchwork TIKSAWON blouse was made for you!

Long-Sleeve Dresses

14. This bestselling Amoretu dress is light enough to be worn as a cover-up, but it can totally be worn out for a nice date night too!

15. Keep things loose, flowy and endlessly adorable in this swingy FANCYINN dress!

16. This simple Hotouch midi dress is endlessly versatile. Wear it with or without a belt at the waist!

17. This patterned Happy Sailed dress is super fun. We can see it with flat sandals or with knee-high boots!

