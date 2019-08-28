This Longchamp Bag Is Expandable and Seriously So Durable





Big things come in small packages — or at least that’s what we’re always left wishing for when it comes to our purses. Every morning, we find ourselves tirelessly trying to find new ways to maneuver all of our necessities into that pretty purse that we just had to have. Oftentimes, we find ourselves wondering how it would have played out if we had opted for a practical one instead.

But what if there was a piece that was pretty, practical and portable? Maybe even a designer bag? This bag is durable, expandable and ready for use every day or even a long weekend. It’s everything we could have ever wanted and so much more!

See it: Grab the Longchamp Le Pliage 21-Inch Expandable Travel Bag for $255, available at Nordstrom!

The Longchamp Le Pliage 21-Inch Expandable Travel Bag is the piece we’re loving and we’re not alone. This near-perfectly reviewed travel bag also happens to be a fan-favorite, too! Across the board, so many reviewers couldn’t stop raving over it. One reviewer claims “it’s the best travel bag” on the market, while another said it’s “the best purse they’ve ever purchased.” Another reviewer called it “magical” and we can’t help but agree. For those familiar with Longchamp bags, think of this as an upgraded version of the regular Le Pilage, with an added bonus.

This travel bag is crafted from a nylon material that’s water-resistant. It can survive every unexpected rainstorm or snowstorm and remain in pristine condition. We’re loving how durable this bag is and it’s truly impossible not to be championing each and every single one of the three sensational shades available. There’s navy, gunmetal and black, and they’re all paired to perfection with a rich brown leather top handle. It’s clean and crisp, and of course, a classic.

We are in full agreement with the reviewers claiming this bag will be used “for years to come.” Longchamp bags have been trendy for a long time and this bag is incredibly versatile.

It’s best to think of this travel bag as the perfect grab-and-go piece. The top handles can be held in our hand or thrown over our wrists. Making things even better? The adjustable, removable strap, which we can throw over our shoulders or rock as a crossbody. All that’s left to do is use the exterior zipper and we’re reading to head out the door.

We haven’t even touched upon the best part of this bag yet: It’s expandable! The zip inset expands this bag to be nearly double in size, something shoppers loved the most.

Reviewers loved how this purse could be stored in any carry-on when hitting the road. One reviewer loved how it was the perfect backup “when purchasing too much stuff” on vacation, and could be “checked in as a personal item” on their returning flight. This lightweight material was easy to roll-up and fold into their suitcase and avoid paying any “additional fees” for checking an extra bag. Another reviewer loved how this travel bag could double as a diaper bag on-the-go!

The best part? So many reviewers claim it never lost its shape, so we know this travel bag will remain simple, attractive and sturdy as long as we’re using it!

